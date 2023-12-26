The Crown actor reveals major fallout with Prince Harry: ‘I said too much’

Dominic West has revealed he had a major fallout with Prince Harry.

The Crown actor, who plays King (then Prince) Charles in the Netflix series, has admitted they stopped speaking after he “said too much” during a press conference.

Speaking on Times Radio, he explained their falling out occurred a year after they both took part in the Walking With the Wounded charity event in 2013 – which saw them take a trip with injured veterans through Antarctica.

Dominic said: “We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn’t speak after that.”

When host Kate McCann asked him to elaborate, he confessed: “I think I was asked what we did… [and] what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much.”

Dominic went on to explain that their friendship ended “over 10 years ago,” and said he wasn’t able to ask Harry for advice on how to play his father in The Crown.

Prince Harry has previously admitted to watching The Crown.

Speaking on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021, the Duke of Sussex shared how he feels about the show’s portrayal of his family history.

He said: “They don’t pretend to be news – it’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.”

“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle – the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else – what can come from that.”

“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself.”