The Bold Type stars tease what to expect from season five

The fifth and final season is premiering in the US today

The Bold Type stars have teased what to expect from season five.

Seasons one to four of the binge-worthy show dropped on Netflix back in February, and it has proved to be a huge hit with viewers.

Set in New York City, the US series follows Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Cat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) – three millennials who work for global women’s magazine Scarlet.

The show was inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan US Joanna Coles, who works as an executive producer on the series.

Katie, Meghann and Aisha spoke to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of the new season, which airs in the US on Freeform today.

Meghann said: “We were in a really tricky spot because we lost two episodes at the end of season 4 because of COVID. And then we got picked up for season 5, [and] we only had six to wrap it all up.”

“So the writers had a really hard job – harder than normal, which is already pretty hard – to figure out a way to get everybody to a place that felt really good in that amount of time.”

The actress added that the fifth and final season was “going to be a great time and it’s definitely worth tuning in for.”

Katie said: “It’s very hard to wrap up five seasons in six episodes. I think that the writers did a great job of tying up loose ends and also kind of giving some openness at the end to allow fans to kind of come up with their own conclusions of what could happen afterwards.”

“I feel like we all are pretty happy with where our characters end up.”

Speaking about what she’d change in the show, Aisha said: “I’ve been waiting for one of the girls to get their periods and it’s been four seasons. I really think it’s an important issue.”

“I think its a taboo topic and it’s a biological function… It actually keeps women in developing countries from achieving all of the things that they should really be able to achieve.”

WARNING: The rest of this article contains spoilers.

Katie said of her character’s love life: “I wish that the Jane and Pinstripe storyline had been different. I didn’t like that it was just like, oh, he just cheated on her worse than we thought.”

“It just didn’t feel something authentic to his character or the way that Dan [Jeannotte] played him. I wish that, if they needed to break up, maybe the break would have been, like, we’re at Sutton and Richard’s wedding and he doesn’t ever want to get married and doesn’t believe in marriage.”

Meghann said of her character’s love story: “I’m still really proud of that story and the way that we chose to tell it and everything – and we got even deeper into that in season 5, which was awesome – but I was shocked when they first told me that in the span of five episodes, I was getting married, having a miscarriage and then getting a divorce.”

“I sort of thought we were going to live in the happily ever after for a little bit longer, but it’s TV, baby. People like drama.”