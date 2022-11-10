The Bold Type star Katie Stevens confirms her pregnancy in sweet post

Katie Stevens has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Paul DiGiovanni.

The Bold Type star confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, after attending the CMAs with her songwriter beau.

In a sweet video, the 29-year-old showed off her baby bump wearing a blue Pamella Roland gown.

Katie simply captioned the post: “Surprise 💗.”

The couple tied the knot back in 2019, after almost six years together.

The actress is best known for playing journalist Jane Sloane in The Bold Type, which came to an end after five seasons last year.

Set in New York City, the popular series followed Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Cat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) – three millennials who worked for global women’s magazine Scarlet.

The first four seasons are available in Ireland on Netflix, but there is no date for when the final season will arrive on the site.