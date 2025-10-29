The biggest revelations from RTÉ’s annual report for 2024 – including €5million surplus and decline in licence fee income

RTÉ has released it’s Annual Report and Group Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2024, following it being laid before the Houses of The Oireachtas today.

In the report, RTÉ recorded a surplus of €5.5 million for the year, a stark contrast to 2023 – when the organisation returned a net deficit of €9.1 million.

In a statement, Director-General of RTÉ, Kevin Bakhurst said: “RTÉ today reports a surplus of over €5m for 2024, thanks to careful cost controls which have continued into 2025.”

“Alongside a full review and scrutiny of the balance sheet, RTÉ is also on course to deliver a surplus in 2025. From the start of 2026, no one in RTÉ will earn more than the Director-General.

“These results demonstrate RTÉ’s commitment to running the organisation in a financially responsible and sustainable way.”

Total revenue (TV Licence/Commercial) at RTÉ increased by €36.4m between 2024 and 2023 (€380.4 million in 2024 vs €344.0 million in 2023).

However, licence fee income received by RTÉ in 2024 was down €4.0 million compared to 2023.

In addition, €48.0 million of government funding income was recognised in 2024 (€32.0 million of which was received in 2024). As a result, combined licence fee income and government funding received by RTÉ in 2024 was €222.3 million, compared to €193.3 million in 2023.

RTÉ recorded commercial revenue of €158.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.9% (2023: €150.7 million). The main reason for this was increases in Television Trading and Digital Trading income.

Excluding special events, operating costs increased by €6.6 million or 1.9% year-on-year.

2024 was a year of many special events ranging from the UEFA Euro 2024 championships, the Olympics and Paralympics and the General, Local and European elections. Total special event-related costs were €13.7 million (2023: €7.4 million), a difference of €6.3 million.

For the second time, and in line with the previous commitment of RTE Director-General, Kevin Bakhurst, RTÉ’s Annual Report includes the earnings of its ten highest-paid on-air presenters for the year as well as remuneration details of members of its Leadership Team.

The new list of RTÉ’s top earners saw a shift from being dominated by TV and radio presenters to management executives following a slew of departures from high-profile stars.

According to the RTÉ annual report for 2024, Joe Duffy was paid €351,000 last year through his company Claddaghgreen Limited, making him the station’s top income since Ryan Tubridy left.

However, following Joe Duffy’s retirement, he won’t be included in the top 10 list the following year.

Instead, the top five are composed of management personnel: Director General Kevin Bakhurst receives €339,954, Deputy Director-General Adrian Lynch receives €292,285, Chief Technology Officer Richard Waghorn receives €287,120, and Director of News and Current Affairs Deirdre McCarthy receives €281,187.

Chair of the Board of RTE, Terence O’Rourke, said: ​“I was appointed Chair of the Board of RTÉ in March 2024 – a significant and transformative year for RTÉ. On the one hand the Government published two Expert Advisory Committee Reports in May, with recommendations, while RTÉ published its five-year strategy and a new Governance Framework in June.

“In July RTÉ received a commitment from Government to provide the organisation with €725 million in public funding over three years, a decision that allows RTÉ to plan ahead with a considerable degree of assurance, for which we are grateful. We do not take lightly the responsibility that comes with this decision.”

“All the extensive work taking place across RTÉ to ensure we deliver cultural reform while also meeting the changing needs of our audiences needs to be matched by superior levels of corporate governance and transparency, as well as financial rigour.

“Much of my work as Chair of the Board has been and will be to work with my Board colleagues, the Director-General and the Leadership Team to ensure that we deliver on the commitments in our strategy and ensure that RTÉ is a well-run, well-governed, accountable organisation. This is essential to the task of rebuilding trust in RTÉ.

“On that note, I am pleased that RTÉ is today reporting a surplus for 2024 and that we are forecasting a surplus for 2025.

Director-General of RTÉ, Kevin Bakhurst continued: “2024 was an eventful and challenging year – but one where RTÉ demonstrated how it can truly deliver for audiences and bring the country together for important national moments, while also carefully managing our costs and delivering a surplus.”

“While we continued to face many challenges, particularly in the early part of the year, and to deliver extensive and necessary reforms to the organisation, we also let our programmes, our content and our services do the talking, and audiences came to RTÉ, often in record numbers.

“The strong growth in RTÉ Player streams – by an incredible 44% year-on-year – and the very high levels of engagement with RTÉ.ie, our RTÉ News and Radio Player apps and our social media content were very encouraging.”

“RTÉ’s Commercial team also delivered a really strong performance in 2024 in a very competitive market, which generated important revenue to support our public service content and programming.

“2024 also saw the launch of our five-year strategy, which will prepare RTÉ for the future. And for the first time in a generation, we received multi-annual public funding, which recognises the importance and value of strong and independent public service media to Ireland and is enabling us to plan ahead with certainty.”

“This has been transformative and will enable RTÉ to make significant changes and to deliver more to audiences. For this we are grateful and we will not take it for granted.

“At the end of the year, in an email to RTÉ staff, I stated that, while 2025 will bring its own set of challenges and we will be making some important decisions, I am very optimistic about RTÉ and its future.

“While challenges remain, we are delivering more to audiences, we are listening to what they have to say and making better decisions, we are also listening to our staff and improving our culture to make RTÉ a better place to work, while implementing important governance reforms, managing our costs and ensuring strong financial discipline. This is reflected in the surplus in the 2024 Annual Report and the surplus forecast for 2025.”

You can access RTÉ’s 2024 Annual Report in full here.