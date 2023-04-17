The biggest moments from the Love Is Blind reunion

WARNING! This article contains spoilers.

The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion was supposed to air live on Netflix at 1am GMT, but it was pushed back due to technical difficulties.

Thankfully, the 95-minute special is now available to watch on the streaming giant, and it was definitely worth the wait.

Check out the biggest revelations from the reunion below:

Irina DM’d Bliss about Zack

Zack was torn between two girls while in the pods – Irina and Bliss. The lawyer eventually decided to end things with Bliss and propose to Irina.

Despite having such a strong emotional connection in the pods, Zack and Irina failed to hit it off in the real world, and Irina decided to end their relationship at the end of their trip to Mexico.

Upon returning home, Zack reached out to Bliss and they met up for the first time in person. The pair were able to pick up where they left off in the pods, and they later got engaged and married.

Irina, who was labelled the “mean girl” of the series, started crying at the reunion and apologised to both Zack and Bliss for her behaviour. However, the newlyweds were not having it.

Speaking about Irina’s treatment of Zack in Mexico, Bliss said: “I was super disappointed, and I just really hope that you grow from this. It’s sad to see someone so wonderful be treated so poorly.”

Zack claimed that only “10 percent” of what Irina allegedly did to him was shown on camera, adding: “There was so much stuff that happened that was just unbelievable. If we’re real, you went on this show to get famous. But look, I forgive you. I genuinely, 100 percent forgive you.”

As Irina tried to apologise again, saying she was struggling with her mental health at the time of filming, Bliss made a shocking revelation.

She said: “You did [DM me to] tell me when you landed in Mexico that [I] dodged a bullet.”

“You can have panic attacks, and you can have trouble with mental illness and that’s totally valid, but then you’re turning around and you’re doing malicious things and you’re acting in really cruel ways. It’s hard to reconcile those two things. It really is.”

The ‘real’ reason Jackie ended things with Marshall

Jackie ended things with Marshall after failing to make their relationship work outside of the pods and shortly afterwards, she began dating their co-star Josh.

Jackie and Josh did not attend the reunion show in person, but caught up with the show’s hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey via video chat.

During their conversation, Jackie claimed Marshall called her a “derogatory term” that was meant as a joke, but that she took offence to.

Marshall hit back at Jackie’s allegations, saying he never used such a term and that it wasn’t in his vocabulary.

He claimed that Jackie had been “calling me out for my sexual preferences” when he “made a jab” back at her.

Marshall explained: “I felt like it was my turn to make a jab. I said, ‘You know, you got a strong jawline. You coulda been a man for all I know.’… She took very clear offense to it. We were just learning each other. We don’t really know what each other’s triggers are.”

“I thought it was a safe space because she’s coming at me, calling me out for my sexual preferences… I did not say a specific term. I did not use a derogatory word, no.”

Micah’s response to Paul’s comments about motherhood

Micah was left heartbroken when Paul said no to marrying her at the altar.

In the wedding episode, Paul explained to the camera that he couldn’t picture Micah as a mother – a comment Micah was only made aware of when she watched the show back.

During the reunion, she said through tears: “I felt like it was the worst thing that could be said about me. It’s something that I’ve talked about since the pods, how important having family was to me.”

“My mom wasn’t supposed to be able to have children. The fact that we even survived my birth was a miracle. I didn’t have any siblings. I didn’t have a big family and it’s something I wanted so bad,” Micah added.

Paul then apologised to Micah, saying: “I think I phrased that really unfairly towards her.”

Explaining what he meant to say, Paul said: “I can’t see us as parents… It wasn’t evident to me. In my vision of the future, it wasn’t there.”

Chelsea eventually met Kwame’s mother

Kwame was devastated when his mother, who he calls his “best friend”, refused to meet Chelsea or attend their wedding.

Thankfully, Kwame’s brother and sister attended on his family’s behalf, and they watched on as Chelsea and Kwame exchanged vows and tied the knot.

During the reunion, Chelsea revealed she has since met the other special woman in her husband’s life.

She said: “Yes, we’ve met. Thanksgiving, went to the family for Thanksgiving. His mom welcomed me with open arms. It was a wonderful first visit. When I was in his sister’s home, it was like, ‘I’m home.'”

Zack is now ‘best buds’ with Bliss’ dad

Bliss’ father made his feelings towards Zack very clear when they met for the first time.

Despite him not approving of their relationship, the couple went on to tie the knot, and their marriage is still going strong.

During the reunion, Bliss revealed her father has finally come around to Zack, and that the pair are now “best buds”.

She said: “My dad, he will always show up for me. He will always be there for me… I’m happy to say that he and Zack are best buds… He is paying for a honeymoon for us in Panama.”