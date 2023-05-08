The biggest moments from King Charles III’s coronation concert

King Charles lll’s coronation concert took place at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.

A host of famous faces performed at the star-studded event, to celebrate the crowning of the new British monarch.

Check out the biggest moments and best performances from the night below:

Katy Perry

Katy Perry was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the coronation concert on Sunday night.

The pop singer wowed in a gold ballgown by Vivienne Westwood as she belted out her hit songs Roar and Firework.

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie also delivered a stunning performance on the night.

The legendary crooner played a baby grand piano as he sang The Commodores’ classic Easy, followed by his iconic hit All Night Long.

Take That

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald reunited as Take That for the coronation concert on Sunday.

The band closed the concert with a rendition of Never Forget, which was met by huge cheers from the crowd.

Prince William’s heartwarming speech

Prince William appeared on stage during the concert to deliver a heartwarming speech dedicated to his father, the new King of England.

King Charles watched from the crowd, where he was seated next to his wife Queen Camilla, as well as William’s wife Kate Middleton and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William said: “I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don’t worry, unlike Lionel, I won’t go on all night long…”

“As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a very proud mother.”

“For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message: Service. My father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve,” he continued.

“Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.”

“Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue. Or the Prince’s Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions.”

“And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported.”

“Pa, we are all so proud of you,” he gushed. “I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities.”

“I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us. And tonight we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth,” he said, before adding, “God save the King!”

Paloma Faith

Another big performer on the night was Paloma Faith.

The songstress wowed the crowd by singing her hit song Lullaby.