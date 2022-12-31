As we head into the last day of the year, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest celebrity breakups of 2022.

From whirlwind romances coming to an end, to devastating divorces, there has been a lot of heartache in the showbiz world over the past few months.

Take a look:

Kanye West and Julia Fox

Kanye West and Julia Fox started dating after meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

The rapper and the Uncut Gems star flaunted their romance on social media and in the press, but split in February.

The actress’ rep told Us Weekly at the time: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

Matt LeBlanc and Aurora Mulligan

Matt LeBlanc started dating Irish TV producer Aurora Mulligan in 2016, after meeting on the set of Top Gear.

The couple then made their red carpet debut in 2017 when they attended the Tribeca Film Festival in New York together.

The pair called it quits in February, with a source telling The Sun at the time: “Matt and Aurora’s relationship has run its course. It’s all over. It’s a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would.”

“He and Aurora fell for each on Top Gear and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match.”

“But when he announced he was leaving Top Gear and took on other work, it was hard for them,” the insider explained.

“He’s mainly based out of LA and was travelling a lot while Aurora was working in the UK.”

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers started dating during the pandemic, and got engaged a few months later.

The couple split in February, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time: “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working.”

“They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund reportedly split at the start of 2022, just one year after they welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Rhodes.

The actress had been dating Garrett since March 2019, following her split from Evan Peters.

A source told PEOPLE: “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard.”

Emma is now dating actor Cody John.

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson split from her fourth husband Dan Hayhurst in January, just over one year after they tied the knot.

The 54-year-old married Dan, who worked as her bodyguard, in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada on Christmas Eve in 2020.

The couple met during the first coronavirus lockdown, and quickly struck up a romance. Their split was confirmed by Pamela’s rep to PEOPLE magazine.

Alan Carr and Paul Drayton

Alan Carr and Paul Drayton announced their split in January, after 13 years together and 3 years of marriage.

Alan’s rep confirmed the news in a statement, saying: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.”

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet sadly parted ways in January, after 16 years together.

The couple, who were married for four years, announced the news by sharing a joint statement on social media.

They wrote: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

“And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.” “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…” Their statement concluded: “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.” The former couple share two kids together – Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13.

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker split in January after over two years of dating.

The 23-year-old model was first linked to the Love Island star, 26, at Coachella in April 2019, and the pair confirmed their relationship one month later.

A source told PEOPLE: “Delilah broke up with Eyal. The relationship simply ran its course.”

“There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”

Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall

Denise Van Outen confirmed her split from her boyfriend of seven years Eddie Boxshall in January.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 47-year-old: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.”

“I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children.”

The pair share a home in Essex, where they lived with Denise’s 11-year-old daughter Besty, who she had with her ex-husband Lee Mead.

Eddie is also father to son Jordan, 25, and daughter Leah, 22, from a previous relationship.

Grimes and Elon Musk

Grimes announced her split from Elon Musk in March, shortly after they secretly welcomed their second child together.

The on-off couple, who also share son X Æ A-Xii, welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

After confirming the birth of their baby in an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes tweeted: “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha…”

“But he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now.”

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee

Ashley Cain announced his split from Safiyya Vorajee in March, just weeks before the first anniversary of their daughter Azaylia.

The former couple’s eight-month-old daughter died on April 25th last year, after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

In a statement shared in March, Ashley wrote: “After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago.”

“This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately.

“The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together everyday and that we will love, care and support each other forever.”

“We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter and our passionate commitment to her foundation.”

Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams

Madonna split from her 28-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams earlier this year, after three years of dating.

The 64-year-old started dating her backup dancer beau back in 2019.

A source told The Sun in April: “Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split. She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”

“Things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There’s a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate.” “They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives. They spent months together on tour and in lockdown, but now he has moved out of her home. With them both working on other things, it was hard to keep their romance alight.”

Liam Payne and Maya Henry

Liam Payne confirmed his split from his fiancée Maya Henry in May, shortly after she publicly reacted to photos of him “wrapped around another woman”.

Liam, 28, and Maya, 22, were first linked in 2018, shortly after he split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son named Bear.

The former 1D star later proposed to the model in August 2020 with a ring estimated to be worth more than $4 million.

Last summer, the pair briefly called off their engagement before they got back together.

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne and her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo over the summer, after three years together.

The American actress started dating the Italian singer in early 2019, and they got engaged almost two years later in March 2021.

Benjamin confirmed their split in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram in June, after PEOPLE magazine reported that they had “parted ways amicably”.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their shock split in June, after 11 years together.

The Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer confirmed the news in a joint statement, writing: “We regret to confirm that we are separating.”

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement concluded.

The couple share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.

Gerard has since moved on with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey split in June, after over a year of dating.

The actor, 35, and the model, 25, were first linked in November 2020, and they went Instagram official in January last year.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple on March 27, when they attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell reportedly split over the summer, after briefly rekindling their relationship.

The couple, who began dating in 2020 after meeting on set of Mission: Impossible, first split last September, but decided to give their relationship another chance in May.

In June, The Sun reported that the on-off couple had split once again, after deciding they are better as friends.

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens announced her split from her husband Alex Bourne in July.

The former S Club 7 star wrote in a statement: “I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.”

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other. I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.”

Rachel and Alex, who were childhood sweethearts, share two children together – Amelie, 11, and Minnie, 8.

The former couple tied the knot at Claridge’s in London back in 2009.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon announced their split in July, after nearly a year together.

In a statement, Millie wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard split earlier this year after four years of marriage.

A source close to the model told PEOPLE in July: “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

Emily, who shares a one-year-old son with Sebastian, has since filed for divorce from Sebastian – and she was recently linked to Pete Davidson.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine split over the summer, after 11 years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the former couple confirmed they will continue living together for the sake of their three autistic children – twins Penelope and Leo, 8, and Felicity, 6.

They wrote: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.”

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to male but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

“Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment,” they added.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August, after nine months of dating.

The reality star and the comedian struck up a romance after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but they later decided to just be friends.

A source told E! News that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Pete had been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!, while Kim has been in LA raising her four kids – North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint – with her ex Kanye West. Pete has since been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski.

Max George and Stacey Giggs

Max George and Stacey Giggs split earlier this year, after four years together.

A source told The Sun in August: “Max and Stacey are no longer together, they had a great relationship but as time passed, they realised it wasn’t to be.”

“They are both being very adult about it and it was as amicable a split could be. Max and Stacey only wish the best for each other going forwards.”

Max has since moved on with EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

In August, Florence Pugh confirmed that she and Zach Braff secretly split up in early 2022 after three years together.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

However, the couple have since sparked rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser split this year after 8 years of marriage.

The Mad Men actor filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls star on August 10.

The notoriously private couple tied the knot in 2014, and welcomed their first child in 2015.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio split from Camila Morrone over the summer, after four years together.

According to The Sun, the pair “quietly” called time on their relationship after growing apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer,” a source told the outlet. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”

Leonardo has since been linked to model Gigi Hadid.

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow

Selling The OC star Tyler Stanaland and his actress wife Brittany Snow announced their split on September 14, after two years of marriage.

Brittany wrote in a statement shared on Instagram: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.”

“We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

The Pitch Perfect star continued: “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.”

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Example and Erin McNaught

Example announced his split from his model wife Erin McNaught in October, after nine years of marriage.

The musician, whose real name is Elliot Gleave, announced the news on Instagram and confirmed they would continue to co-parent their sons Evander, 7 and Ennio, 5.

AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen

AJ Pritchard broke up with Abbie Quinnen in September, after four years together.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro has since been linked to model Zara Zoffany, who he met on the Channel 5 reality show The Challenge.

Speaking about her split from AJ, Abbie told The Sun on Sunday: “I’m completely devastated and my world has fallen apart.”

“AJ isn’t the person I thought he was. After everything I went through with him I thought we would be together for ever. He has been the biggest disappointment to me.”

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard struck up a romance on the latest season of Love Island, but their relationship hit the rocks in September after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

Speaking about their split on the Saving Grace podcast last month, Paige said: “Deep down I always knew I was going to get done over. Did I get Collarded?”

When asked would she ever get back with Adam, Paige replied: “Absolutely not. I mean, would you? Would you get back with someone like that? The videos speak for themselves. The ones everyone has seen and the ones only I’ve seen.”

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reportedly called it quits in October, after over a year of dating.

The couple came in second place on Love Island last summer, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

A source told MailOnline: “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn’t worked out between them.”

“There’s been no wrongdoing, they have simply grown apart, and over time realised it’s better for them both to split.” Luca Bish and Gemma Owen

Love Island’s Gemma Owen and Luca Bish called it quits earlier this month, just three months after leaving the famous villa.

Their split was confirmed by Gemma in a statement via her Instagram Story last week.

She wrote: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly split earlier this month, after two years together.

The director, 38, and the singer, 28, started dating while filming Don’t Worry Darling in 2020, and went public with their relationship in January 2021.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Harry and Olivia are “taking a break” from their romance because they have “different priorities that are keeping them apart”.

A source told the publication: “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision. They’re still very close friends.”

A friend added: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart. The public pressure on them has been difficult. They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

There have been numerous reports this year about Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s split.

The model and the basketball player are said to have secretly called it quits in October, after over two years together.

Kendall, 27, was first linked to the Phoenix Suns player, 26, in April 2020.

However, the couple didn’t make their romance Instagram official until Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair

Earlier this year, it was reported that Helen Flanagan had split from her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair, after 13 years together.

The former Coronation Street star was papped without her engagement ring at the Pride Of Britain Awards, amid reports they had called it quits.

A source told The UK Sun: “Helen has removed her engagement ring and told those close to her that she is no longer with Scott. Helen and Scott are committed to co-parenting their kids, even if they are no longer a couple.”

The former couple share three children – Matilda, 7, Delilah, 4, and Charlie, 1.

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons

in September, the NY Post reported that Maya Jama, 28, and Ben Simmons, 26, had officially called off their engagement.

A source close to the couple said: “It’s been a difficult time for them. While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realize that they just come from two different worlds.”

The Brooklyn Nets player proposed to Maya last Christmas, after just seven months of dating.

The pair were first romantically linked in June 2021, after they were spotted on a night out at Sexy Fish in London’s Mayfair.

Katie Price and Carl Woods

Carl Woods announced his shock split from his fiancée Katie Price in November.

The ex Love Island star started dating the former glamour model in 2020, and the couple got engaged in April 2021.

He told fans of their split via his Instagram story, saying: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

Carl then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess. Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done.”

Charles Leclerc and Charlotte Siné

Formula 1 driver Charles LeClerc announced his split from his girlfriend Charlotte Siné on December 6.

The 25-year-old wrote: “Hello everyone, Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends.”

“We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me. She is amazing and deserves the best, please respect our decision and her privacy in a time like this. Thank you.”

The former couple, who both hail from the Principality of Monaco, first started dating in 2019.

Laura Anderson and Dane Bowers

Laura Anderson announced her split from Dane Bowers in August.

She told her Instagram followers at the time: “Just to let all of my beautiful supporters on here know that unfortunately Dane and I have decided to separate.”

“Thank you all for your continued support. Sadly we’re just not right for each other but I do wish him nothing but love.”

Laura moved to Dubai to live with Dane in 2020, but moved back to the UK following their split and found love again on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating.

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from her husband Billy Ray in April, after nearly 30 years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by The US Sun, the mum-of-five filed for divorce in Tennessee on April 6, and the filing read: “The parties have accumulated certain real estate furnishings and furniture, intangible assets and interests in other property during the course of their marriage.”

The documents also claimed that Tish and Billy Ray have not lived together in over two years and that now they have no minor children.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1993, share three daughters and two sons – Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Miley, 30, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalised their divorce in October.

The NFL legend and the supermodel have been married since 2009, and share two children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

In a statement, Tom said: “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

Meanwhile, Gisele said: “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck officially split earlier this year.

Noah’s publicist told The New York Times at the time: “We can confirm that the pair are no longer together,” adding that the pair “remain close friends.”

The former couple were first romantically linked back in 2020 following Dixie’s breakup with fellow TikTok star Griffin Johnson.

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon

In October, it was reported that David Guetta had split from his girlfriend of seven years Jessica Ledon.

The DJ and actress are said to have called time on their relationship after their hectic work schedules and travel commitments led their lifestyles to no longer be “compatible”.

A source told The UK Sun that their relationship was under pressure while David lived in Ibiza during the summer, and Jessica resided in the US.

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi

Toni Collette announced her split from her husband Dave Galafassi in December, after 20 years of marriage.

The Pieces Of Her actress shared the news via Instagram, hours after photos of Dave kissing a younger woman in Sydney were published.

The statement shared on behalf of her and her estranged husband read: “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.”

“Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks. Toni Collette and David Galafassi.”

Paloma Faith and Leyman Lahcine

In November, it was reported that Paloma Faith had split from her partner of nine years Leyman Lahcine.

According to The UK Sun, the singer confirmed she was back on the market at Jonathan Ross’ Halloween party earlier this year.

A source told the publication: “Paloma and Leyman have ended their relationship and she is very much single. She was living her best life at Jonathan’s party and was the life and soul of the bash.”

“Everyone wanted to be around Paloma and she made it clear she is ready to get back out there and start enjoying life. Things between Paloma and Leyman became strained over the past year and they’re no longer together – although they co-parent their children together. Everyone was pleased to see her so happy after a tough few months.”

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon

Paul Wesley split from his wife Ines de Ramon after three years of marriage earlier this year.

A rep for the couple confirmed to E! News on September 18 that “they have separated” and had been living apart for several months.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Paul and Ines went public with their romance in the summer of 2018, and in February 2019, it was reported that Paul and Ines secretly tied the knot.

Chris Hughes and Annabel Dimmock

Chris Hughes and Annabel Dimmock split in July.

The Love Island star told The UK Sun: “I feel OK. If we all got with someone and were married off it would be strange, wouldn’t it? I always struggle a bit when it’s fresh out of a relationship because everything feels different. But I’m in the gym, I’m keeping myself busy with work.”

“I’m all over the shop. I’ve got good friends and family around me which is a blessing as well, so I feel good.”

The former couple dated for for almost a year before calling it quits.

Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker

In April, it was reported that Thandiwe Newton had split from her husband Ol Parker after 24 years of marriage.

A source told Page Six: “There is a lot going on in her personal life. She and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.”

Thandiwe married Ol, best known for directing 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in 1998.

The couple share daughters Ripley, 21, and Nico, 17, and son Booker Jombe, 8.

Amber Riley and Desean Black

Amber Riley split from her fiancé Desean Black in April.

The actress, who played Mercedes Jones in the hit series, announced her engagement in November 2020.

However, the couple have since broken up, with Amber’s rep telling E! News at the time: “They ask for privacy during this time.”

Calvin Harris and Aarika Wolf

In March, it was reported that Calvin Harris had split from his model girlfriend Aarika Wolf, after four years together.

According to The UK Sun, the couple mutually decided to part ways as they struggled to make their relationship work due to long distance.

A source said: “Their split is amicable but their relationship had been strained for quite some time. Calvin wanted to spend more time away from the US, including on his farm in Ibiza, but Aarika is based in the States.”

“He has a busy year on the cards with lots of shows being booked which means he will be away on the road even more. They discussed their future as a couple and decided now is a good time to call it a day. It’s really sad but they both know it is for the best.”

Ashley Banjo and Francesca Abbott

Ashley Banjo announced his split from his wife Francesca Abbott this year, after 16 years together.

The Diversity star and Dancing On Ice judge announced the sad news in a joint statement shared on Instagram in December.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2015, said their priority would now be co-parenting their two children – Rose, 3, and Micah, 2.