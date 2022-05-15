The biggest takeaways from the Wagatha Christie trial so far

The highly publicised Wagatha Christie trial will return to London’s High Court this week.

Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel, after she publicly accused the fellow WAG of leaking “false stories” about her private life in 2019.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney, 36, is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Check out the biggest bombshells from the trial so far:

The Peter Andre drama

During her first day on the witness stand, Rebekah was asked about an interview she gave in 2004 about an alleged sexual encounter with Peter Andre.

Excerpts of the article were read out in court, in which Rebekah said Peter had “the smallest trouser equipment I’ve ever seen”, which she described as a “miniature chipolata”.

When asked if the interview was “respectful” of Peter Andre, Rebekah claimed, “I was forced into a situation by my ex-husband to do this.” “It is something that I deeply regret… It is not nice to read and I understand why this is being used and to me this is mudslinging and I was also threatened with mudslinging by Mrs Rooney’s team.” Mr Sherborne then asked: “Did you feel particularly strongly about the size of his manhood that it should be made public?” Mrs Vardy then replied: “It was something that I was forced to say.” Peter then took to Instagram to address the interview in a video, saying: “Fifteen years this has been going on and I kept quiet and I didn’t say anything and I let everyone have their laugh and I let everyone say what they wanted to say.” “Yes, now she has gone to court and admitted that the story was made up and she did that because her ex-husband forced her to do it, fair enough.” “But put that all aside and just think how that feels, if a man had said this about her anatomy and made up something, you can use your imagination, saying something very unflattering, there would be absolute outrage.” “But because it has been said about me it’s been the butt of all jokes, I’ve taken it for 15 years. It’s brought up again, the only one that sits there and takes hit after hit about it is me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) “I’ve been laughing about it for a while but think about how it would feel if it was the other way round, and that’s all I’m saying. Yes, we all know now it’s a made-up story, but it’s a little more serious than that.” He added: “I think it’s not fair something like this can get brought up again and again and again – we talk about mental health, about being kind, and nothing seems to change, there you go.” Pete captioned the post: “My thoughts on Rebekah V : Plse swipe to see all three vids. Here I was this morning sat in my robe feeling like I had to say something. Feel free to come to your own conclusion.” “Just a couple of things first. Sorry to Emily and the children that have had to see and hear some not very nice things. Secondly that ridiculous article yest (about a certain remote control…) was written fifteen years ago and republished yesterday. To be fair the media are very kind to me in general.” “Thirdly, you all know I like to take the piss out of myself but Maybe I felt a bit vulnerable this morning. Love from an Aussie Brit Greek ♥️♥️♥️”

Rebekah told her agent to leak a ‘well-known’ celebrity’s affair

In court last week, Rebekah was quizzed about WhatsApp conversations she had with her agent Caroline Watt, in which they discussed leaking information about other people.

Coleen’s lawyer David Sherborne told the court about a conversation between Rebekah and Caroline about three people who are not being identified.

He explained ‘Mrs F’ is a well-known celebrity, ‘Mr H’ is her estranged husband and ‘Mr G’ is a well-known footballer.

In a message read out in court, Rebekah wrote: “Oh my god have you seen how badly Mrs F is behaving I’m actually disgusted with her.”

In another, she said: “Leak the story about her shagging [G] behind [H’s] back.”

Caroline then replied: “I tried before but The Sun already knew about it and couldn’t prove it as usual.”

Rebekah said gossip about this story was already circulating, and the court was told that photos of Mrs F abroad dancing on a beach had been published.

The 40-year-old insisted in court this morning that she was “just joking” when she text her agent saying to “leak” the information.

She said: “I used the word leak where I probably shouldn’t… I was just joking when I said this comment.”

In a written statement submitted to the court, Rebekah insisted her conversations with Caroline were “never serious”.

She said: “I have sometimes been caught up in the heat of the moment during conversations with Caroline where I have talked about ‘leaks’ and payment, but these conversations were never serious, and Caroline would have understood that.”

“I have never been paid for private information about anybody apart from myself or my family.”

Rebekah feared she would lose her baby after scandal broke

Rebekah was seven months pregnant with her fourth child with her husband Jamie Vardy when the Wagatha Christie scandal broke.

She said: “The impact of Coleen’s allegation on me and my family has been traumatic. I was genuinely scared that I might lose my baby as a result of the stress I was under in the days and weeks after the post. We will never get that time back.”

Rebekah said in her statement that “within minutes” of Coleen making her allegations, there “was a torrent of insults calling me a snake, a grass and a rat”.

“I received threats, and death threats, including to my unborn baby,” she added.

Rebekah said she now finds it “really difficult to trust people”, had experienced “severe panic attacks” and was admitted to hospital three times in the aftermath of Coleen’s post.

Wagatha Christie post was Coleen’s ‘last resort’

Coleen said she is glad she “put an end” to Rebekah allegedly leaking other people’s information after her bid to catch the person “betraying” her “red-handed”.

She told the court she had given out warnings “many times” on social media and temporarily removed Rebekah from her account “but nothing had worked”.

Coleen said the post was her “last resort”, and claimed that her concerns “went beyond my own posts”.

She wrote in her witness statement: “I knew that I could not be the only one whose trust was being abused by the culprit and I now know from having seen the WhatsApp exchanges between Becky and Caroline that Becky was leaking information about a whole range of other people too.

“I thought whoever was doing this was probably betraying other people in this way too. There have been no leaks of posts from my account since. No doubt similar behaviour by Becky was also a real worry for many others too. I am glad I have put an end to it.”