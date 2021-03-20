The televised event has raised over £45million for charity

The BEST sketches from BBC’s Comic Relief special

A host of famous faces took part in Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day fundraiser on Friday night.

The charity event, which aired on BBC One, was hosted by Sir Lenny Henry, Paddy McGuinness, David Tennant, Davina McCall, and Alesha Dixon.

The fundraising total currently stands at over £45 million, following appearances from huge stars like Daniel Craig, Keira Knightley and Michael Sheen.

Wow! A HUGE thank you to everyone who donated. You have made this year’s #RedNoseDay extraordinary. Your generosity continues to make a huge difference to people in the UK and around the world. pic.twitter.com/ar7XrUVoPr — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) March 19, 2021

Keira and Michael starred alongside Carey Mulligan and Jodie Whittaker in a mock trailer for 2020: The Movie, which also featured appearances from Matt Lucas, Gary Barlow, and Russell Brand.

Jack Whitehall also hosted a hilarious Zoom call with Idris Elba, Olivia Colman, Anya Taylor-Joy, James Corden, Jonathan Ross, and Emma Thompson.

In another sketch, comedian Dawn French appeared as her character from The Vicar Of Dibley, as she sang Lizzo’s hit song ‘Juice’.

Daniel Craig also joined Catherine Tate’s Nan for a special James Bond skit, which had viewers in stitches.

Check out all the best sketches from Comic Relief below:

2020 THE MOVIE Starring KSI, Keira Knightley & Micheal Sheen

Jack Whitehall Hosts The BIGGEST Celebrity Zoom Call Ever

The Vicar of Dibley Performs ‘Juice’ By Lizzo

James Bond vs Nan Starring Catherine Tate

Staged: David Tennant, Michael Sheen & Sir Lenny Henry