The best red carpet looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Comedian Kenan Thompson hosted the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Ahead of the awards show, which celebrated the best in television, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Take a look at some of our favourite looks below:

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Lizzo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Lily James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Elle Fanning

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Rachel Lindsay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

HoYeon Jung 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Quinta Brunson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Amanda Seyfried

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Sydney Sweeney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Sandra Oh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Reese Witherspoon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

