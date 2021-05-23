Home Top Story The best red carpet looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The best red carpet looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

A host of stars stepped out in style ahead of the show

Sophie Clarke
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday night.

The awards show was hosted by Nick Jonas from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Prior to the show, stars stepped out on the red carpet in stunning looks, and we’ve rounded up our favourite.

Take a look:

SZA

 

Kehlani 

 

Doja Cat 

 

Saweetie 

 

H.E.R. 

 

Alicia Keys

 

Karol G 

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

 

Nick Jonas 

 

Migos 

 

Gabby Barrett

 

The Weeknd

 

Gabrielle Union

Tanya Rad

 

