A host of stars stepped out in style ahead of the show

The best red carpet looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday night.

The awards show was hosted by Nick Jonas from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Prior to the show, stars stepped out on the red carpet in stunning looks, and we’ve rounded up our favourite.

Take a look:

SZA

SZA

Kehlani

Kehlani

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Saweetie

Saweetie

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

Karol G

Karol G

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas

Migos

Migos

Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

Tanya Rad

Tanya Rad