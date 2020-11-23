Home Top Story The best red carpet looks from the 2020 American Music Awards

The best red carpet looks from the 2020 American Music Awards

These stars looked stunning for the event

Sophie Clarke
Instagram @amas

A host of stars showed up in full glam for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked stunning as they made their red carpet debut as a couple, while Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez dazzled in glittery gowns.

Take a look at the best looks:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

Dua Lipa 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

Jennifer Lopez 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

Cara Delevingne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne

Paris Hilton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Doja Cat 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Becky G

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

Kristin Cavalllari 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

 Bebe Rexha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

