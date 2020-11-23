These stars looked stunning for the event

The best red carpet looks from the 2020 American Music Awards

A host of stars showed up in full glam for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked stunning as they made their red carpet debut as a couple, while Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez dazzled in glittery gowns.

Take a look at the best looks:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Becky G

Becky G

Kristin Cavalllari

Kristin Cavalllari

Bebe Rexha