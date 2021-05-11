These stars looked incredible for the annual awards show

The best red carpet looks at the BRIT Awards 2021

The BRIT Awards 2020 is taking place tonight, May 11 – with stars stepping out in style on the red carpet ahead of the show.

The event is taking place at London’s O2 Arena, with Jack Whitehall hosting the show for the fourth year in a row.

Ahead of the show, check out our favourite looks from this year’s event:

Little Mix stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Maya Jama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Mabel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Olivia Rodrigo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Jack Whitehall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Raye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Rina Sawayama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Griff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

