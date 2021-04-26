Home Top Story The best red carpet looks at the 2021 Oscars

Celebrities stepped out in style ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards

Sophie Clarke
The Oscars 2021 took place on Sunday night, which was hosted from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in LA.

Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards, celebrities stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Take a look at our favourite looks from the night:

Regina King

Carey Mulligan

Zendaya

Emerald Fennell

Tiara Thomas

Colman Domingo

Laura Pausini

Amanda Seyfried

Ariana DeBose

Maria Bakalova

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

H.E.R.

Vanessa Kirby

Halle Berry

Margot Robbie

