Celebrities stepped out in style ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards

The best red carpet looks at the 2021 Oscars

The Oscars 2021 took place on Sunday night, which was hosted from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in LA.

Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards, celebrities stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Take a look at our favourite looks from the night:

Regina King

Carey Mulligan

One of our favourite #Oscars red carpet looks so far 😍 Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan looks incredible 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uxec2lCQuD — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021

Zendaya

Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell on the #Oscars red carpet 😍 pic.twitter.com/uMiczcN3Lx — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021

Tiara Thomas

Colman Domingo

Laura Pausini

Amanda Seyfried

Ariana DeBose

Maria Bakalova

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Couple goals 😍 Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson on the #Oscars red carpet 🌟 pic.twitter.com/gi73kYz5Kn — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021

H.E.R.

Vanessa Kirby

Halle Berry

Margot Robbie