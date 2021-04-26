The best red carpet looks at the 2021 Oscars

The Oscars 2021 took place on Sunday night, which was hosted from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in LA.
Ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards, celebrities stepped out in style on the red carpet.
Take a look at our favourite looks from the night:
Regina King
Regina King looks incredible for the #Oscars😍 pic.twitter.com/OjueJCYxz2
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Carey Mulligan
One of our favourite #Oscars red carpet looks so far 😍 Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan looks incredible 🌟 pic.twitter.com/uxec2lCQuD
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Zendaya
Stunning as always 😍 #Zendaya #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9uX2XpUJpb
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Another @Zendaya appreciation tweet 💛 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/STVK7ZmHVP
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Emerald Fennell
Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell on the #Oscars red carpet 😍 pic.twitter.com/uMiczcN3Lx
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Tiara Thomas
Tiara Thomas on the #Oscars red carpet 🔥 #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/xB1cJbI2Qv
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo on the #Oscars red carpet 🔥 #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/gOamIJUIm7
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Laura Pausini
Laura Pausini in Valentino Haute Couture 🤩 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WCd6ygGKCQ
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Amanda Seyfried
Incredible 🔥 Amanda Seyfried on the #Oscars red carpet 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/2EXIlifGvZ
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose looks stunning in orange on the #Oscars red carpet 🧡 #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/PTEm87p0QY
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova in Louis Vuitton 😍 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jZ4OSSvtV3
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
Couple goals 😍 Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson on the #Oscars red carpet 🌟 pic.twitter.com/gi73kYz5Kn
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
H.E.R.
Ladies and gentlemen, H.E.R. 👏🏻 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hXfj1bZtLS
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby in baby pink 💕#Oscars pic.twitter.com/RjVdE4ygQp
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Halle Berry
Halle Berry 🔥 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bfbXuJ28u4
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie in Chanel 🤍 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ycMEzBMynU
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 25, 2021