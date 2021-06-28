Home Top Story The best reactions to the return of Love Island

The best reactions to the return of Love Island

"The only thing better than Love Island is Love Island Twitter."

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE
©ITV Plc

The new season of Love Island premiered on Monday night.

Viewers were introduced to the first ten singletons of the series – Liberty Poole, Sharon Gaffka, Kaz Kamwi, Faye Winter, Shannon Singh, Brad McClelland, Aaron Francis, Jake Cornish, Hugo Hammond and Toby Aromolaran.

Fans of the show took to Twitter during the show to share their thoughts on the new Islanders, with a host of hilarious memes going viral.

Take a look:

Centra Ireland are the official partners of our Love Island coverage. #EverythingYouNeed at Centra to watch the drama unfold…

Ad
Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR