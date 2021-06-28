"The only thing better than Love Island is Love Island Twitter."

The best reactions to the return of Love Island

The new season of Love Island premiered on Monday night.

Viewers were introduced to the first ten singletons of the series – Liberty Poole, Sharon Gaffka, Kaz Kamwi, Faye Winter, Shannon Singh, Brad McClelland, Aaron Francis, Jake Cornish, Hugo Hammond and Toby Aromolaran.

Fans of the show took to Twitter during the show to share their thoughts on the new Islanders, with a host of hilarious memes going viral.

Take a look:

The girls waiting for eye contact before stepping forward #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VGZyG0xnoD — Basicallyhumour (@basicallyhumour) June 28, 2021

Jake waiting for the right time to ask liberty if he can suck her toes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/f1gYdDFoXx — Megan (@megan4125) June 28, 2021

Primark waiting to put “red lipstick means I’m not kissing anyone tonight” on all their new lines #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WsTDmYManW — Love Island Thoughts (@thoughts_island) June 28, 2021

Aaron choosing Shannon knowing she didn’t even step forward for him #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ABL6enWo3p — Love Island Reactions (@LIReactions) June 28, 2021

Kaz when Toby said he played for a social media football team called Hashtag: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lQb2RcXoVi — Maria✨ (@mariadempseyy) June 28, 2021

Hugo’s class walking into school tomorrow 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cbxTj6SCG0 — Love Island Highlights (@LIHighlights) June 28, 2021

Me at home judging everyone’s outfits whilst I look like this watching them #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bb7rYM7cmK — robin! (@brookwys) June 28, 2021

i think we all know who’s going to be getting the coffees in the morning #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Ek19DuwDTH — liv • BLM 💔💔 (@thisislivtrying) June 28, 2021

I'm tired of nice chats can someone start a fight #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YDgWCqSJQY — chim (@chibbilibbi) June 28, 2021

everyone when the words “pull you for a chat” is mentioned #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6vNcidyPw5 — kai (@kaipickardd) June 28, 2021

me going through all the memes during the breaks #loveisland pic.twitter.com/liajPPsV6h — karl (@marajalsium) June 28, 2021

The only thing better than love island is love island Twitter 🤣 — Holly Hagan (@HollyGShore) June 28, 2021

Centra Ireland are the official partners of our Love Island coverage. #EverythingYouNeed at Centra to watch the drama unfold…

Ad