The best reactions to the first episode of The Traitors Ireland as viewers brand Siobhán McSweeney ‘the perfect host’

Siobhan McSweeney is the host of The Traitors Ireland
The Traitors Ireland kicked off on RTÉ One on Sunday night, and the first episode went down a hit with viewers.

The series, hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney, was filmed earlier this year at the iconic Slane Castle.

In the opening episode, viewers were introduced to the 24 players who will compete in the ultimate game of deceit, treachery, and trust, all with the potential to win €50,000.

The Traitors Ireland

Among them lurk the Traitors, hidden saboteurs, secretly selected in the first episode.

Their mission: to deceive, manipulate and murder their way to the final prize of up to €50,000.

In the first episode, host Siobhan selected Katelyn, Paudie and Eamon as the three Traitors.

Later in the episode, it was revealed that Paudie is the father of another contestant Andrew, who is a Faithful and has no idea his dad has been chosen to be a Traitor.

The cast is made up of 24 people for across the country, but being Ireland, viewers have already recognised a few familiar faces.

The main spot was David, aka Cinderella Dave, who went viral a few years ago when a video of a girl presenting him with a missing lens from his sunglasses at Electric Picnic did the rounds on social media.

It’s safe to say the first episode went down a hit with viewers, who took to social media to praise the casting and production value of the show.

Siobhan was also widely praised online, with viewers branding her the “perfect host”.

See the best reactions to the first episode below:

