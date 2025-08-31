The best reactions to the first episode of The Traitors Ireland as viewers brand Siobhán McSweeney ‘the perfect host’

The Traitors Ireland kicked off on RTÉ One on Sunday night, and the first episode went down a hit with viewers.

The series, hosted by Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney, was filmed earlier this year at the iconic Slane Castle.

In the opening episode, viewers were introduced to the 24 players who will compete in the ultimate game of deceit, treachery, and trust, all with the potential to win €50,000.

Among them lurk the Traitors, hidden saboteurs, secretly selected in the first episode.

Their mission: to deceive, manipulate and murder their way to the final prize of up to €50,000.

In the first episode, host Siobhan selected Katelyn, Paudie and Eamon as the three Traitors.

Later in the episode, it was revealed that Paudie is the father of another contestant Andrew, who is a Faithful and has no idea his dad has been chosen to be a Traitor.

The cast is made up of 24 people for across the country, but being Ireland, viewers have already recognised a few familiar faces.

The main spot was David, aka Cinderella Dave, who went viral a few years ago when a video of a girl presenting him with a missing lens from his sunglasses at Electric Picnic did the rounds on social media.

Can’t believe the Cinderella Dave is on The Traitors Ireland 😭 #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/9WmNPlHH8i — Charlee-Jane (@CharleeJaneK) August 31, 2025

It’s safe to say the first episode went down a hit with viewers, who took to social media to praise the casting and production value of the show.

Siobhan was also widely praised online, with viewers branding her the “perfect host”.

See the best reactions to the first episode below:

The production on #TraitorsIRL is really brilliant. Well done to everyone and @siobhni is the perfect host. — Mister Vivian (@MisterVivian) August 31, 2025

This is the best non sport RTÉ have had on since Nadine Coyle lost her passport#TraitorsIrl — Pete Farrell 🇧🇹 (@PeteFarrell14) August 31, 2025

ANDREW IS PAUDIES SON AND THEY DIDNT KNOW THEY WERE BOTH GOING ON. WHAT ON EARTH #TraitorsIRL #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/wYvKye1CFq — infamous | track 3 🧡 (@_infamous1_) August 31, 2025

Omg this is my fave internet moment and now he’s on the traitors 😂 #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/1JTzViqIYj — Kiera (@kkiera1993) August 31, 2025

Paudie has that dog in him. You better believe he’s selling his son down the river at the first opportunity. #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/buMllCoDbl — Ben Smith (@hewhodares182) August 31, 2025

Siobhan McSweeney is the perfect host and already playing a blinder #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/MyhsH4T0I6 — Deirdre (@dee_m_egan) August 31, 2025

Only five minutes into #TraitorsIRL and I’ve already spotted three people I know; one through school, one through college and one of whom is a distant relative through marriage. pic.twitter.com/wYBBCzC34e — ⋆˙⟡ Hannah °❀.ೃ࿔* (@wasabibestie) August 31, 2025

I want Siobhán to throw a drink over me and tell I’m a disgrace. Then I want to go for cocktails with her. SHE’S FABULOUS 😍 #TraitorsIRL — James Patrice (@JamesPatrice) August 31, 2025

If I were sitting at the round table and the host placed their hand on my shoulder #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/mCe7Lz6k3Y — Roseanne (@Roseanne13) August 31, 2025

Siobhan McSweeney is inspired casting in #TraitorsIRL. Really impressive production values and great cast. — RGill (@robggill) August 31, 2025

