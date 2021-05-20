The best reactions to Prince William’s ‘guns’ – after he receives first Covid jab

The Duke of Cambridge has been branded a "hottie"

The best reactions to Prince William’s ‘guns’ – after he receives first...

Kensington Palace shared a snap of Prince William receiving the Covid-19 vaccine today, but many people were distracted by his “guns” in the photo.

The picture was posted on the Duke of Duchess of Cambridge’s social accounts, alongside the caption: “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

While many congratulated William on getting the vaccine, others couldn’t help but notice the Duke’s toned bicep.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

Good morning to Prince William and Prince William’s vaccinated arm. pic.twitter.com/OUCqF1440v — Elizabeth Di Filippo (@mselizabethr) May 20, 2021

I fancy Prince William’s right arm. More news on his other limbs as we get it. pic.twitter.com/2CaMsZC2o7 — Adam Macqueen (@adam_macqueen) May 20, 2021

Great to see Prince William setting an example. But, I can’t be the only one secretly hoping his other arm looks like this 👉🏽 pic.twitter.com/yC2HHqzAnm — Sangita Myska (@BBCSangita) May 20, 2021

pov: ur talkin abt how hot is prince william’s toned arm pic.twitter.com/snowdT6jh4 — mp (@mrpn1904) May 20, 2021

The Prince William vaccination photo has me feeling some things! pic.twitter.com/R5Y9ULTxCB — Royal Analysis (@royal_analysis) May 20, 2021

Thinking about Prince William’s arm pic.twitter.com/3PIuXjqjlL — Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) May 20, 2021

no cos how are y’all switching up on prince william after seeing his arm pic.twitter.com/vcuJuVlRdi — w⁷🧈 (@waffleplier) May 20, 2021