The best reactions to Prince William's 'guns' – after he receives first Covid jab

The best reactions to Prince William’s ‘guns’ – after he receives first Covid jab

The Duke of Cambridge has been branded a "hottie"

By
Grace Flannery
-
Kensington Palace shared a snap of Prince William receiving the Covid-19 vaccine today, but many people were distracted by his “guns” in the photo.

The picture was posted on the Duke of Duchess of Cambridge’s social accounts, alongside the caption: “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

While many congratulated William on getting the vaccine, others couldn’t help but notice the Duke’s toned bicep.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

