Turns out Toby's mum is from Mayo!

The BEST reactions to Love Island star Toby Aromolaran’s Irish mammy

It’s Love Island final day!

During Sunday night’s semi-final, the contestants were finally reunited with their friends and family after weeks apart.

In the midst of the emotional scenes, viewers were convinced they heard an Irish accent in the villa, and discovered Toby Aromolaran’s mum is from Co. Mayo.

The news was confirmed by Toby’s family, who are running his social media accounts while he’s in the villa.

They tweeted: “A lot of people saying they love the fact Toby’s mum is from Mayo, the West Coast of Ireland! We see you guys.”

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news that an “Irish Love Island contestant” had made it to the final, and some of the memes are hilarious!

My winner of Love Island 2021, the Mayo man Toby 💚❤️ knew he had a big Irish head on him #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QRdjou98HB — Seán O’Raghallaigh 🇮🇪🇻🇳🇵🇸 (@RaghallaighJ) August 22, 2021

Great that Toby will be out of #LoveIsland in time to watch Mayo in the final — ✨ (@fizzyallie) August 22, 2021

I want to hear Toby’s Mam say Mayo for Sam, just once, and I’ll die happy #loveisland — Seán O’Raghallaigh 🇮🇪🇻🇳🇵🇸 (@RaghallaighJ) August 22, 2021

How Toby's meeting with his mam should have went- Toby: so mum, what do you think of chlo- Toby's mam: MAYO FECKING BET DUBLIN TOBY #LoveIsland #mayoforsam — Amy Walsh (@walshy_amy) August 22, 2021

Toby was so emotional after his mam told him Mayo beat Dublin, one of us 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/XHsoGD2p0S — 🅱️ecc🅰️ (@Beccarina8) August 22, 2021

I think it’s very obvious why Toby is crying, his mam clearly told him that Mayo beat the dubs in the All Ireland semi final. #LoveIsland — Róisín Smyth (@IttyBittySmythy) August 22, 2021

Can I remind people that Toby's mum is from Mayo. 2021 is going to be OUR year, ya whey #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GOdDMJ7Sy3 — Catherine Gallagher (@Cather_i_ne) August 22, 2021

When you realise Toby’s Mum is from Co. Mayo 🇮🇪🙌🏼 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yvbgOnOBHH — Cloud 10 Beauty (@cloud10beauty) August 22, 2021