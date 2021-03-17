Home Top Story The BEST reactions to James McAvoy on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

The BEST reactions to James McAvoy on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

The Scottish actor proved to be a huge hit with viewers

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

James McAvoy proved to be a huge hit on Tuesday night’s Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The series is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, who raise significant funds for translational cancer research.

The actor impressed the judges in all three challenges, and was crowned Star Baker, beating singer Anne-Marie, comedian David Baddiel and Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes.

As well as impressing the judges, the Scottish star also impressed viewers at home, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

One viewer tweeted: “James McAvoy on bake off is the best thing to happen.”

Another wrote: “I knew James McAvoy was going to be a treat on Bake Off but I never could have anticipated quite how much he would give. Licking his fingers gratuitously on camera. Those winks. ‘My peaks are stiff.'”

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR