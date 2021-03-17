The Scottish actor proved to be a huge hit with viewers

The BEST reactions to James McAvoy on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

James McAvoy proved to be a huge hit on Tuesday night’s Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The series is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, who raise significant funds for translational cancer research.

The actor impressed the judges in all three challenges, and was crowned Star Baker, beating singer Anne-Marie, comedian David Baddiel and Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes.

He came. He baked. He dished out rum.

Here’s how legendary actor James McAvoy got on in the Bake Off Tent… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/viTlTVvzuc — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 16, 2021

As well as impressing the judges, the Scottish star also impressed viewers at home, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

One viewer tweeted: “James McAvoy on bake off is the best thing to happen.”

Another wrote: “I knew James McAvoy was going to be a treat on Bake Off but I never could have anticipated quite how much he would give. Licking his fingers gratuitously on camera. Those winks. ‘My peaks are stiff.'”

Can't stop thinking about these pics of James McAvoy on The Great British Bake Off #GBBO pic.twitter.com/4rZAF1l0ZA — Michael (@bashful_michael) March 17, 2021

My feed is currently full of lust for James McAvoy on Bake Off. This might be what finally unites us as a people. pic.twitter.com/gN5n9mftZS — Kristy (@KristyL_M) March 17, 2021

Honestly didn’t realise how fit James McAvoy was until this episode of Bake Off — not an artist (@beau_jf) March 16, 2021

kinda says something about how my life’s going if celeb bake off with james mcavoy was the best part of my day — olivia | DK26 🤍💙 (@thevveather) March 16, 2021

James McAvoy on bake off is the best thing to happen #GBBO pic.twitter.com/JDLa2IfG1L — Lotte Winter (Addison) |BLM|¹ᴰ|cmk|💖🏳️‍🌈💚❄ (@_Winter_Warlock) March 16, 2021

James McAvoy on bake off making me act up tbh pic.twitter.com/7JlGPRnxah — Emily 👻 (@holdmxdxwn) March 16, 2021

I knew James McAvoy was going to be a treat on BakeOff but I never could have anticipated quite how much he would give. Licking his fingers gratuitously on camera. Those winks. “My peaks are stiff.” 🥵🧁 — Hot Cross Hun (@Philip_Ellis) March 16, 2021