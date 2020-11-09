A host of chart-topping celebs took to stages across the world

The BEST performances from the 2020 MTV EMAs

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday night, celebrating some of the biggest music acts on the planet.

The annual award show featured some world-class performances from chart-topping stars, which were filmed in various locations across the globe due to the ongoing pandemic.

From Little Mix to Sam Smith, here are our favourite performances from the night:

Little Mix – ‘Sweet Melody’

Madison Beer – ‘Baby’

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’

Alicia Keys – ‘Love Looks Better’

Zara Larsson – ‘WOW’

Sam Smith – ‘Diamonds’

Tate McRae – ‘You Broke Me First’

DaBaby – ‘ROCKSTAR / Blind / Practice’

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – ‘Mood’

David Guetta ft. Raye – ‘Let’s Love’