These stars pulled out all the stops

The BEST performances from the 2020 American Music Awards

The 2020 American Music Awards took place on Sunday night from the the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

A host of chart-topping stars took to the stage to put on show-stopping performances on the night, including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

Take a look at the best performances from the night:

Katy Perry – ‘Only Love’

Justin Bieber – ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma – ‘Pa’ Ti’ and ‘Lonely’

The Weeknd – ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’

Shawn Mendes – ‘Wonder’

Billie Eilish – ‘Therefore I Am’

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat – ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’

Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’

VIDEO: @DuaLipa has really proven she is the new it girl, as she performs her latest single, "Levitating" at the #AMAs all the way from overseas.https://t.co/tQS4hT8xw2 pic.twitter.com/iGT5iiszQ7 — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) November 23, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Body’