The BEST performances from the 2020 American Music Awards

These stars pulled out all the stops

Sophie Clarke
ABC / T-Mobile / YouTube

The 2020 American Music Awards took place on Sunday night from the the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

A host of chart-topping stars took to the stage to put on show-stopping performances on the night, including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

Take a look at the best performances from the night:

Katy Perry – ‘Only Love’

Justin Bieber – ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma – ‘Pa’ Ti’ and ‘Lonely’

The Weeknd – ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’

Shawn Mendes – ‘Wonder’

Billie Eilish – ‘Therefore I Am’

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat – ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’

Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Body’

