The BEST performances from the 2020 American Music Awards

The 2020 American Music Awards took place on Sunday night from the the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
A host of chart-topping stars took to the stage to put on show-stopping performances on the night, including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.
Take a look at the best performances from the night:
Katy Perry – ‘Only Love’
Justin Bieber – ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma – ‘Pa’ Ti’ and ‘Lonely’
The Weeknd – ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’
Shawn Mendes – ‘Wonder’
Billie Eilish – ‘Therefore I Am’
Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat – ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’
Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Body’
