The best performances at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place on Sunday night.

Nick Jonas hosted the show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with a host of stars in attendance.

Doja Cat was joined by SZA on the night for the world television debut of their hit song ‘Kiss Me More’, and BTS their also performed their new song ‘Butter’ for the first time at the awards show.

The Jonas Brothers reunited to perform some of their biggest hits, and Icon Award winner Pink performed a medley of some of her most loved songs on the night.

Take a look at the best performances at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Alicia Keys – ‘A Woman’s Worth’, ‘How Come You Don’t Call Me’ and ‘Fallin’

Pink – Greatest Hits Medley

Jonas Brothers – ‘Leave Before You Love Me’, ‘Sucker’, ‘Only Human’ and ‘What A Man Gotta Do’

Duran Duran – ‘Invisible’

Karol G – ‘Bichota/’ and ‘Makinon’

Bad Bunny – ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’

Doja Cat and SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’