Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

The Best Moments from The Late Late Toy Show

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

The highly-anticipated The Late Late Toy Show, returned to our screens tonight on RTÉ One, where we saw Patrick Kielty’s Toy Show debut.

Patrick’s first show certainly didn’t disappoint as he brought excitement, joy, laughter and as always, some tears, into households across the country.

From celebrity guest appearances to heart-warming moments with some incredibly inspiring children, we’ve rounded up the best moments from the Elf themed, The Late Late Toy Show 2023.

The incredible opening number

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelaterte)

Matilda star Alisha Weir surprises girls who performed Naughty from Matilda: The Musical

Freya’s heart-warming reaction when she was surprised with a trip to Paris alongside her family

Patrick surprises Sophie with an invite to the show

Irish rugby stars surprise young Stevie who gave an amazing rendition of Ireland’s Call

THAT Barbie performance – with Patrick starring as Ken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Sheamie’s hilarious wit

The iconic Elvis Presley

Nana Carol’s reunion with her family from Perth, Australia

Sophie’s second surprise from Patrick – a trip to Disneyland Florida

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us