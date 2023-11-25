The Best Moments from The Late Late Toy Show

The highly-anticipated The Late Late Toy Show, returned to our screens tonight on RTÉ One, where we saw Patrick Kielty’s Toy Show debut.

Patrick’s first show certainly didn’t disappoint as he brought excitement, joy, laughter and as always, some tears, into households across the country.

From celebrity guest appearances to heart-warming moments with some incredibly inspiring children, we’ve rounded up the best moments from the Elf themed, The Late Late Toy Show 2023.

The incredible opening number

Matilda star Alisha Weir surprises girls who performed Naughty from Matilda: The Musical

Eight Matlida super fans got a huge surprise when they were joined by the movie’s Irish star Alisha Weir after a stellar performance of A Little Bit Naughty. #ToyShow #LateLateToyShow #PatrickKielty | https://t.co/2dlRQn5bPe pic.twitter.com/RCwf09O6xn — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 24, 2023

Freya’s heart-warming reaction when she was surprised with a trip to Paris alongside her family

Patrick surprises Sophie with an invite to the show

Irish rugby stars surprise young Stevie who gave an amazing rendition of Ireland’s Call

THAT Barbie performance – with Patrick starring as Ken

Sheamie’s hilarious wit

The iconic Elvis Presley

Nana Carol’s reunion with her family from Perth, Australia

Patrick sat down beside nana Carol who watched a video message from her family in Australia BUT it turns out they weren’t in Australia, they were hiding behind the Christmas Tree in the studio! #ToyShow #LateLateToyShow #PatrickKielty | https://t.co/2dlRQn5JEM pic.twitter.com/NYdmcb0Brb — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 24, 2023

Sophie’s second surprise from Patrick – a trip to Disneyland Florida

#PatrickKielty and the #LateLateToyShow made eight-year-old Sophie Quirke’s dreams come true with a trip to Disneyland with her family | https://t.co/2dlRQn5bPe pic.twitter.com/XUEX8GnEjq — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 25, 2023