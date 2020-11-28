The best moments from The Late Late Toy Show

The highly anticipated Late Late Toy Show aired tonight, bringing tears, laughter and joy to living rooms across the country.
Ryan Tubridy promised a bigger and better show than ever before, and he certainly did not disappoint.
From celebrity guest appearances to moving moments from inspiring Irish children, we’ve rounded up the best moments from the heartwarming 2020 Late Late Toy Show.
Opening performance
Ryan Tubridy Vs Jamie in Dino Race
Jamie's Dino Race Triumph will not be disputed! 🦖🥇
Ryan’s accidental curse
This is why we LOVE #LateLateToyShow…
ANYTHING can happen.
B*LLOCKS!
Supervet Saoirse
Adam King’s virtual hug
Dermot Kennedy surprises fan Michael
Saoirse Ruane’s Golden Ticket
‘Rule The World’ performance
