This year's show was definitely one to remember

The best moments from The Late Late Toy Show

The highly anticipated Late Late Toy Show aired tonight, bringing tears, laughter and joy to living rooms across the country.

Ryan Tubridy promised a bigger and better show than ever before, and he certainly did not disappoint.

From celebrity guest appearances to moving moments from inspiring Irish children, we’ve rounded up the best moments from the heartwarming 2020 Late Late Toy Show.

Opening performance

Ryan Tubridy Vs Jamie in Dino Race

Jamie's Dino Race Triumph will not be disputed! 🦖🥇 What a contender!#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/hthKBEkRTX — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 27, 2020

Ryan’s accidental curse

This is why we LOVE #LateLateToyShow… ANYTHING can happen. B*LLOCKS! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AknPXLXQZE — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) November 27, 2020

Supervet Saoirse

Adam King’s virtual hug

Who needs a (virtual) hug from Adam King right about now?#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/4pMqwpEty6 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 27, 2020

Dermot Kennedy surprises fan Michael

Saoirse Ruane’s Golden Ticket

❤️️ One amazing girl, Saoirse Ruane, fulfills her three wishes ✔✔✔#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wGnLKluaza — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 27, 2020

‘Rule The World’ performance

Singing In The Rain