The Best Moments From The Late Late Toy Show

Kendra Becker | Editor
After much-anticipation, The Late Late Toy Show aired tonight on RTÉ One – bringing tears, laughter and joy to living rooms across the country.

Host Ryan Tubridy promised a bigger and better show than ever before, and with the theme being The Lion King – it didn’t disappoint.

From celebrity guest appearances to heartwarming moments with some inspiring children, we’ve rounded up the best moments from the 2021 Late Late Toy Show.

The opening number – Hakuna Matata

Lorcan’s chaotic cooking segment

Dinosaur expert Róisín

Ryan surprising aspiring DJ Callum and his hype man/little brother Jackson with new DJ equipment

Finn Ryan ringing the bell to celebrate being cancer free

DJ Callum’s reaction to Fergal singing Ave Maria

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington surprising best friends Darcy and Poppy

Liam’s iconic Eminem rap

Ryan surprising Isabella with a trip to Paris for her and her family

Ed Sheeran making a surprise appearance

