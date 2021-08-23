Home Top Story The Best Memes From Love Island 2021

The Best Memes From Love Island 2021

There's been some iconic moments this season

By
Sophie Clarke
-

Season 7 of Love Island is coming to an end tonight, and one couple will be crowned the winner of the series.

The show has given us weeks of entertainment and drama, but what we’ll miss the most is the hilarious Twitter commentary and the memes that come with it.

Ahead of tonight’s final, we have rounded up our favourite memes from the series so far.

Take a look:

1. Toby and Kaz’s argument

Toby was coupled up with Kaz at the start of the season, but when new girl Chloe entered the villa, the semi-pro footballers head was turned.

Kaz and Toby’s fall-out created one of the most loved memes of the season, after Toby sheepishly approached Kaz to apologise to her.

The “Mummy said” memes were born, and here are some of our favourites:

2. Millie’s talent show performance

During last week’s talent show, Millie performed a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Perfect’ on the piano.

Since then, fans have been photoshopping Millie and her keyboard into other Love Island scenes, and the outcome is HILARIOUS.

Check out some of our favourites:

3. Hugo and Amy’s ‘tragic’ exit

ITV

After finding love in Casa Amor, Hugo and Amy were dumped from the Love Island villa earlier this month.

As they left the villa together, Hugo said: “I’m not going to lie my Love Island journey has been tragic.”

Amy was clearly unimpressed by his statement, as her eyes visibly widened in shock.

Check out viewers reaction:

4. ‘You’re my girlfriend’

Jake and Liberty were coupled up from day one of the show and just before Casa Amor, they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend.

The couple recently had a rocky few weeks, and after splitting on Thursday night they decided to quit the show together.

Prior to their dramatic exit, Love Island viewers poked fun at Jake for whipping out the “you’re my girlfriend” line whenever Liberty asked for some reassurance.

Take a look:

5. ‘No Whey’

When Toby mugged Chloe off for Abigail, she came up with the catchphrase of the series.

In a passionate speech, she said: “It’s a violation, that’s very muggy. That’s like a statement saying you’re a prick. I’m not going to let someone take me for a prick no way.”

Chloe’s pronunciation of “no way” went viral, with fans photoshopping a black cap on her and jumper on her to create a hilarious meme.

 

Sophie Clarke

