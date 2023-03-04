Ad
The Best Looks From The Gossies Over The Years

Emma Costigan

It’s officially that time of year again… The Gossies 2023 takes place tonight.

This year’s awards ceremony is set to take place in The Convention Centre Dublin, and we’re looking forward to seeing the fashion on our red carpet.

With that being said, we’ve decided to take a look back at our favourite looks from The Gossies over the years…

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams at The Gossies 2016 | Brian McEvoy

Roz Purcell

Roz Purcell at The Gossies 2016 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Twink

Doireann Garrihy

Doireann Garrihy at The Gossies 2017 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Louise O’Reilly

Louise O’Reilly at The Gossies 2017 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Jenny Dixon

Jenny Dixon at The Gossies 2017 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison at The Gossies 2018 / Pic: Brian McEvoy

Olivia Buckland

Olivia Buckland at The Gossies 2018 / Brian McEvoy

Nicky Byrne and Georgina Ahern-Byrne

Nicky Byrne and Georgina Ahern-Byrne at The Gossies 2018 / Brian McEvoy

Lucy Kennedy

Lucy Kennedy at The Gossies 2018 / Brian McEvoy

Lisa Jordan

Lisa Jordan at The Gossies 2018 / Brian McEvoy

Lucy Fitz

Lucy Fitz at The Gossies 2019 | Brian McEvoy

Erin McGregor

Erin McGregor at The Gossies 2019 | Brian McEvoy

Thalia Heffernan

Thalia Heffernan at The Gossies 2019 | Brian McEvoy

Julian Benson

Julian Benson at The Gossies 2019 | Brian McEvoy

Clémentine MacNeice

Clémentine MacNeice at The Gossies 2019 / Picture: Brian McEvoy

James Kavanagh

James Kavanagh at The Gossies 2019 | Brian McEvoy

Kerri-Nicole Blanc

Kerri Nicole Blanc at The Gossies 2019 | Brian McEvoy

Sam Thompson and Josh Patterson

Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Joshua Patterson at The Gossies 2019 | Brian McEvoy

Rosalind Lipsett

Rosalind Lipsett at The Gossies 2020 | Brian McEvoy Photography

Aoife Walsh

Aoife Walsh at The Gossies 2020 | Brian McEvoy Photography

Holly Carpenter

Holly Carpenter at The Gossies 2020 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Erica Cody

Erica Cody pictured at The Gossies 2020 | Brian McEvoy Photography

Michelle Regazzoli Stone

Michelle Regazzoli Stone at The Gossies 2020 | Brian McEvoy Photography

Grainne Gallanagh

Grainne Gallanagh at The Gossies 2020 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Brian Dowling

Brian Dowling at The Gossies 2020 / Pic: Brian McEvoy

Christine McGuinness

Christine McGuiness at The Gossies 2020 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Aoife McNamara

Aoife McNamara at The Gossies 2020 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Stephen Byrne

Stephen Byrne at The Gossies 2020 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Fionnghuala O’Reilly

Fionnghuala O’Reilly at The Gossies 2020 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Triona McCarthy

Triona McCarthy at The Gossies 2020 / VIPIRELAND.COM

Glenda Gilson

Glenda Gilson at The Gossies 2020 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Dáithí Ó Sé

Dáithí Ó Sé at The Gossies 2020 | VIPIRELAND.COM

Rosie Connolly

Rosie Connolly at The Gossies 2020 / Picture: Brian McEvoy

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Una Healy

Una Healy at the Gossies Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre, Dublin
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Sophie Murray

Sophie Murray at the Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Doireann Garrihy

Doireann Garrihy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Shauna Lindsay

Shauna Lindsay at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Ellen Keane 

Ellen Keane at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Triona McCarthy

Triona McCarthy at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Miriam Mullins

Miriam Mullins at The Gossies Awards 2022 at The Convention Centre, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Lucy Kennedy

Lucy Kennedy at The Gossies 2022 | Brian McEvoy
