The best looks from the 2022 MTV VMAs black carpet

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night.
Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the black carpet.
We have rounded up our favourite looks from the night, take a look:
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter stole the show at the 2022 MTV VMAs in this gorgeous floral dress with cut-out details.
It’s giving modern-day Alice In Wonderland vibes.
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey knocked it out of the park once again with her VMAs look.
The singer looked like a real life princess in this sparkly dress.
Becky G
This is definitely one of our favourite looks of the night.
Becky G looked drop dead gorgeous at the VMAs in this figure-hugging print dress.
Lil Nas X
Leave it to Lil Nas X to make an entrance.
The rapper rocked a dramatic black headpiece and matching feathered skirt for the MTV VMAs.
Taylor Swift
Screaming, crying…
Taylor Swift dazzled in an out of this world sparkly dress paired with a red lip for the 2022 VMAs and we were NOT ready for it.
Dixie D’Amelio
TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio looked sensational at the 2022 VMAs.
The 21-year-old stepped out in a stunning black sparkly dress for the occasion, tying her hair back in a bun and rocking a dark, bold eye makeup look.
Lizzo
Lizzo stepped out in a bold, statement dress for the 2022 VMAs and as always, she killed it.
Looking Good As Hell girl!
BLACKPINK
No I don’t think you understand… We’re obsessed.
BLACKPINK looked breathtakingly beautiful (as always) at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
Maneskin
Style icons Maneskin certainly did not disappoint with their VMAs look.
The 2021 Eurovision winners looked incredible on the black carpet in their edgy black outfits.