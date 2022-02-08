The best looks from the 2022 BRIT Awards

A host of famous faces turned out for the 2022 BRIT Awards on Tuesday night.
Before host Mo Gilligan kicked off the awards ceremony at London’s O2 Arena, some of our favourite stars stepped out in style on the red carpet.
From Adele to Maya Jama, check out our favourite looks from the BRITs below:
Adele
View this post on Instagram
Maya Jama
View this post on Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo
View this post on Instagram
Raye
View this post on Instagram
Anne-Marie
Oh ok then. #brits pic.twitter.com/kGGS8mCGV9
— 🖤ANNE-MARIE🖤 (@AnneMarie) February 8, 2022
Måneskin
Hello @BRITs 💘 super excited to be here 💘 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/E6Wqhaz6UL
— MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) February 8, 2022
