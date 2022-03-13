The best looks from the 2022 BAFTAs

The 2022 BAFTAs airs tonight, with Rebel Wilson hosting the show from Royal Albert Hall in London.

AJ Odudu and Tom Allen co-hosted the red carpet show ahead of the awards ceremony, and we’ve rounded up some of our favourite looks.

Take a look:

Lady Gaga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Laura Whitmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

Emma Watson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Millie Bobby Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Daisy Edgar-Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

AJ Odudu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Caitríona Balfe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Simone Ashley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Florence Pugh

florence pugh at the baftas pic.twitter.com/GMwDYw402z — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) March 13, 2022

Renate Reinsve

Nothing short of perfection from the gorgeous Renate Reinsve tonight 😍 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Xdms0xGVNr — BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022