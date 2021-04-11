The best looks from the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards

The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday evening.
A host of celebs posed on the socially distanced red carpet ahead of the awards show, while other stars dressed up from the comfort of their homes – tuning in virtually.
Take a look at the best looks from the awards show:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks incredible in Bulgari ahead of the 2021 #BAFTA Film Awards 😍 pic.twitter.com/NdJemc2E50
Couple goals 😍 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the #BAFTAs red carpet 💫 pic.twitter.com/5WEOu2pLLd
Phoebe Dynevor
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor at the 2021 #BAFTA Film Awards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dnx57UhAEP
Maria Bakalova
One of our favourite looks of the night so far 😍 Maria Bakalova in Armani #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1jThrpWfUd
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby looking gorgeous at the #BAFTAs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TP1KZnji5p
Renée Zellweger
Renée Zellweger looking glam on the #BAFTAs red carpet ✨ pic.twitter.com/viXX8gB7ET
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick stuns on the #BAFTAs red carpet 😍 pic.twitter.com/IGA1nu65vE
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton 🔥 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/JjEpK23Ujb
James McAvoy
James McAvoy has arrived 😍 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/sF7gPMNUI5
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston stepping out on the 2021 #BAFTAs socially distanced red carpet 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OLotRSzkJn
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo on the 2021 #BAFTAs socially distanced red carpet 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/DXab1VATMg
Rose Byrne
We are loving Rose Byrne’s red carpet look for the 2021 #BAFTAs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wdbznn2fVk
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal at the 2021 #BAFTAs 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/TSbQpIMn5Y
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein looking loved-up on the #BAFTAs red carpet 🥰 pic.twitter.com/A2o1CO3PMR
Ashley Madekwe
Ashley Madekwe wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2021 #BAFTA Film Awards 😍 pic.twitter.com/r4eBFtcm2S
Andra Day
Andra Day at the #BAFTAs 💚 pic.twitter.com/yW4SArRsi6
