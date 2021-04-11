Home Top Story The best looks from the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards

The awards show took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London

By
Sophie Clarke
-
The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday evening.

A host of celebs posed on the socially distanced red carpet ahead of the awards show, while other stars dressed up from the comfort of their homes – tuning in virtually.

Take a look at the best looks from the awards show:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Phoebe Dynevor

Maria Bakalova

Vanessa Kirby

Renée Zellweger

Anna Kendrick

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

James McAvoy

Tom Hiddleston

Cynthia Erivo

Rose Byrne

Pedro Pascal

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

Ashley Madekwe

Andra Day

