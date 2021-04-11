The awards show took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London

The best looks from the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards

The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday evening.

A host of celebs posed on the socially distanced red carpet ahead of the awards show, while other stars dressed up from the comfort of their homes – tuning in virtually.

Take a look at the best looks from the awards show:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks incredible in Bulgari ahead of the 2021 #BAFTA Film Awards 😍 pic.twitter.com/NdJemc2E50 — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Couple goals 😍 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on the #BAFTAs red carpet 💫 pic.twitter.com/5WEOu2pLLd — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Phoebe Dynevor

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor at the 2021 #BAFTA Film Awards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dnx57UhAEP — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Maria Bakalova

One of our favourite looks of the night so far 😍 Maria Bakalova in Armani #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1jThrpWfUd — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Vanessa Kirby

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger looking glam on the #BAFTAs red carpet ✨ pic.twitter.com/viXX8gB7ET — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Anna Kendrick

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

James McAvoy

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston stepping out on the 2021 #BAFTAs socially distanced red carpet 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OLotRSzkJn — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo on the 2021 #BAFTAs socially distanced red carpet 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/DXab1VATMg — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Rose Byrne

We are loving Rose Byrne’s red carpet look for the 2021 #BAFTAs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wdbznn2fVk — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Pedro Pascal

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein looking loved-up on the #BAFTAs red carpet 🥰 pic.twitter.com/A2o1CO3PMR — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Ashley Madekwe

Ashley Madekwe wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2021 #BAFTA Film Awards 😍 pic.twitter.com/r4eBFtcm2S — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) April 11, 2021

Andra Day