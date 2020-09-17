This year's ceremony will have no red carpet due to the coronavirus pandemic

The best looks from last year’s Emmy Awards

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday, and as there will be no red carpet – we have rounded up some of the best looks from last year.

For the first time ever, the Emmys will take place virtually – due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Variety, Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s Emmys from a stage inside the Staples Center, without an audience or red carpet – with nominees appearing on the show virtually.

Take a look at some of last year’s best red carpet looks:

Zendaya

Zendaya stunned in a breathtakingly beautiful emerald green corset dress, with a long train and a hip-high leg slit – designed by Vera Wang.

The Euphoria star dyed her hair red for the occasion, and wore it in waves over her shoulder.

The 24-year-old completed the look with matching emerald heels by Brian Atwood, Cartier diamond drop earrings, and a statement Cartier diamond bracelet.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore’s bold two-toned pink and red dress by Brandon Maxwell was a showstopper at the 2019 awards show.

The off-the-shoulder top paired with the long, body-hugging skirt with a leg slit looked gorgeous on the A Walk To Remember star.

The singer accessorised with drop diamond earrings, and wore her hair in classic Hollywood curls.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke showed the reality of wearing huge stilettos for hours on end, as she posted a snap of her sitting down resting her feet after the ceremony.

The Game Of Throne actress showed that you sometimes do have to “suffer for fashion”, as she stunned in a navy Valentino gown with a plunging neckline.

Wearing her hair pin straight and accessorised with some bold earrings, Emilia’s simple look was a red carpet hit.

Naoimi Watts is still reminiscing about her 2019 Emmy look, sharing throwback photos as recently as Tuesday.

The 51-year-old looked glamorous as ever in a Dior black ballgown, with a full skirt and sweetheart neckline.

She paired the classic look with a bold red lip, Harry Winston jewellery, and styled her blonde bob straight for this stunning look.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner presented the award for outstanding competition program in last year’s Emmys – but it was there red carpet style that had people talking.

Kim opted for a simple, glamorous black Vivienne Westwood gown, showing off her famous curves in the figure-hugging dress.

Kendall went for a more dramatic look, wearing a stunning Richard Quinn floral dress.

