The best fan reactions to Beyoncé’s new single Break My Soul

Beyoncé has released the first track from her highly anticipated album Renaissance.

The singer’s seventh studio album is set for release on July 29, and the song Break My Soul was released at midnight on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old sings in the catchy new song: “Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night.”

Queen Bey repeats in the chorus: “You won’t break my soul.”

She also sings in the track: “Release your anger, release your mind / Release your job, release the time / Release your trade, release the stress / Release the love, forget the rest.”

The song has been getting rave reviews so far, with one fan tweeting: “I love the fact that we never know where Beyoncé is going musically. Break My Soul is the first single but the album could sound completely different. That’s what is so fun about a Beyoncé era. All you know for sure is that you’ll get superb quality music and visuals!”

Another wrote: “Beyoncé’s ability to refresh her sound while still always sounding unmistakably her is so remarkable. So few artists can pull off the artistic expansion she does each era and still stay true to the foundation they built their sound on. We’re witnessing legendary work i fear!”

Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions below:

Beyoncé said RELEASE YOUR JOB ?!! But Beyoncé how am I gonna pay for your tour tickets ???? #BREAKMYSOUL pic.twitter.com/atOFFR0v16 — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé said quit your job and fall in love. I’m gonna tell this boy I love him because Beyoncé told me so #BREAKMYSOUL pic.twitter.com/T2sKTkPi0K — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) June 21, 2022

See how Beyoncé’s lyrics are affirmations?!? Sis said u won’t break my soul! #BREAKMYSOUL pic.twitter.com/zORR7b8Hn6 — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) June 21, 2022

I’m sorry the song is too addicting 😂😂 BEYONCE ATE THAT UP #Beyonce #beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/fRF18hCg3j — MANI THEE STALLION🤍 (@QueenDayGrande) June 21, 2022

YOU WON'T BREAK MY SOUL, YOU WON'T BREAK MY, YOU WON'T BREAK MY SOUL. #BREAKMYSOUL #Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/BEOdED8ifq — Beyoncé World México 🍋| Fan Account (@BeyonceWorldMX) June 21, 2022

RELEASE YOUR ANGER

RELEASE YOUR MIND

RELEASE YOUR JOB

RELEASE THE TIME

RELEASE YOUR TRADE

RELEASE THE STRESS

RELEASE THE LOVE

FORGET THE REST You won’t break my soul~

BREAK MY SOUL 🔥🔥 #Renaissance #BreakMySoul #Beyonce #beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/h7oAMRdfe6 — RENAISSANCE |  BEYONCÉ -BREAK MY SOUL | Dean (@DeanLabastera) June 21, 2022

Not Beyoncé telling me to quit my job like I’m not poor already #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/qqSjNuIbyK — Rihanna is on B7 (@wiz_thcreator) June 21, 2022

Me explaining to my manager why I’m releasing my job! #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/0hG7Eh32S8 — 💎 (@BadBitchCarta) June 21, 2022