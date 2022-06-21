Ad
The best fan reactions to Beyoncé’s new single Break My Soul

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Beyoncé has released the first track from her highly anticipated album Renaissance.

The singer’s seventh studio album is set for release on July 29, and the song Break My Soul was released at midnight on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old sings in the catchy new song: “Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night.”

Queen Bey repeats in the chorus: “You won’t break my soul.”

She also sings in the track: “Release your anger, release your mind / Release your job, release the time / Release your trade, release the stress / Release the love, forget the rest.”

The song has been getting rave reviews so far, with one fan tweeting: “I love the fact that we never know where Beyoncé is going musically. Break My Soul is the first single but the album could sound completely different. That’s what is so fun about a Beyoncé era. All you know for sure is that you’ll get superb quality music and visuals!”

Another wrote: “Beyoncé’s ability to refresh her sound while still always sounding unmistakably her is so remarkable. So few artists can pull off the artistic expansion she does each era and still stay true to the foundation they built their sound on. We’re witnessing legendary work i fear!”

Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions below:

