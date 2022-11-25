The Best Celebrity Appearances on The Late Late Toy Show

The Late Late Toy Show has finally come around again!

Ryan Tubridy will be back on our screens this Friday, November 25th, for what’s bound to be yet another fun-filled and tear-jerking show.

In true Toy Show fashion, there will undoubtedly be a few special guest appearances scattered throughout the night.

Take a look back at the best celebrity appearances on the Toy Show throughout the years:

Girls Aloud

In 2003, five-year-old Toby Kane treated viewers to his rendition of Girls Aloud’s Jump.

Much to his surprise – and fear – the five members of the girl group appeared behind him and introduced themselves to their little fan.

When ex-The Late Late Toy Show host Pat Kenny asked Toby whether he wanted to speak to Girls Aloud, the terrified five-year-old shook his head and replied “No”.

Dermot Kennedy

One of our favourite Toy Show moments was when Dermot Kennedy surprised 14-year-old Michael Moloney back in 2020.

The teenager, who is a huge fan of the singer, appeared on the show to perform a version of his hit song Giants – which he dedicated to his late father, and was flabbergasted when the singer joined his to perform.

Dermot then gifted the aspiring singer a voucher to record at Windmill Lane studios and a Fender guitar.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran, who is proud of his Irish roots, has appeared on the Toy Show on more than one occasion.

The 31-year-old performed his song Leave Your Life alongside the Toy Show choir on last year’s show.

In 2014, the Shape of You hitmaker warmed viewers hearts when he surprised Aimee Keogh to duet with her on her rendition of Lego House.

He later flew the Dublin native and her family to London for one of his gigs.

David Walliams

David Walliams surprised one of last year’s Toy Show stars with a sweet video message.

Saoirse Moynihan sent the children’s book author a letter during lockdown, which David responded to live on the show, and then offered to send her some Christmas presents – including a box set of his book collection.

However, this wasn’t the first time that the Little Britain star appeared on the Toy Show.

In 2015, the Britain’s Got Talent judge surprised children in the show’s literature corner, and gifted them each a signed illustration from his famed book series.

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow’s appearance on the Toy Show back in 2020 was one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The 51-year-old virtually joined a group of children to sing the iconic Take That tune Rule The World.

The children, who all had Irish roots, were scattered across the globe in places such as Bahrain, Australia, South Korea, Tasmania and New York City.

It’s safe to say it was nothing short of magical.

Katie Taylor

Boxer @KatieTaylor surprises boxing fanatic Ella Thompson during the #LateLateToyShow! pic.twitter.com/UAW27SjoMS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2019

Katie Taylor surprised boxing fan Ella Thompson in The Late Late Toy Show 2019’s finale.

To Ella’s surprise, she shared a hug – and a boxing drill – with one of her sporting heroes.

She was later gifted boxing gloves and signed photos of Katie in a frame.

The Edge

10-year-old Noah Rafferty delighted viewers with his original song Rock Is The Best Medicine on The Late Late Toy Show back in 2020.

After sharing his dream of becoming “the world’s greatest rockstar”, Ryan surprised Noah with a special video message from U2’s The Edge.

Noah was blown away by the surprise, and nearly exploded with excitement when The Edge promised to gift him a signed guitar.

Kellie Harrington

Kellie Harrington made a memorable appearance on last year’s Toy Show.

The lightweight boxer surprised sport-fanatics Darcy Henry and Poppy Moore and joined in on their fun and games.

The Olympian revealed that she would be going to the girls’ school to give the students boxing lessons.

She later gifted the best friends two signed Olympics vests and two pairs of signed gloves.

Jamie Heaslip

Jamie Heaslip surprised young rugby enthusiast Evan Hogan during the Toy Show back in 2016.

The 38-year-old gifted his little fan a jersey which he had worn during Ireland’s 27-23 win over Australia.

As an added bonus, the rugby legend had also signed the jersey for Evan.

Robbie Keane

Back in 2013, Domhnall Ó Confhaol from Connemara was surprised by his hero Robbie Keane, while he was recovering from an operation on his Achilles tendon.

Ryan asked Domhnall what he would say to Robbie if he met him, and he said: “I’d hope he’d be better quick, because I think we really need him for the 2016 Euros… he’s like the main man for us.”

Robbie then appeared onstage, leaving the eight-year-old in disbelief.

Davy Fitz

In 2018, Davy Fitz met his biggest fan – 11-year-old Michael O’Brien.

The die-hard GAA fan, who appeared in the literature corner to discuss braille books, noted that the 51-year-old was his favourite manager “because he’s very passionate about his sport.”

The Kerry native was in disbelief at the news that Davy was in the studio, repeating: “He’s not here. He’s not here. He’s not here. Why are you saying that?”

Ryan and Davy told Michael that he’d be going to Croke Park the following year to see an All-Ireland final of his choice.