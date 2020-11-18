The BBC finally confirm when Line Of Duty will return

The BBC have confirmed the sixth season of Line of Duty will arrive by the end of March 2021.

An exact air date has not been given, but fans will be delighted over the news – as they previously feared it would be delayed until 2022.

The series, which stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, resumed filming in September – after production was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming season will also star Kelly MacDonald as new character, Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson – the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder.

The BBC has also confirmed His Dark Materials, Doctor Who, Call The Midwife, Top Gear, Great British Sewing Bee, The Repair Shop, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air before the end of March 2021.