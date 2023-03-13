The Banshees of Inisherin snubbed at the 2023 Oscars

The Banshees of Inisherin was snubbed at the 2023 Oscars.

The dark comedy, which was filmed in Inis Mor, was nominated for nine awards at the 95th Academy Awards – which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Colin Farrell was nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, while his co-stars Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson were nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Kerry Condon was also nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category, and Martin McDonagh was up for Best Directing.

The film received nominations for Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Motion Picture, but sadly it won none of the awards.

