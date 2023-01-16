The Banshees of Inisherin snubbed at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

The Banshees of Inisherin was snubbed at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Martin McDonagh’s dark-comedy was up for nine awards on the night, including Best Acting Ensemble and Best Actor for Colin Farrell.

However, the cast of the film went home empty-handed on the night, after missing out on all their awards.

Irish Normal People star Paul Mescal was also up for Best Actor on the night thanks to his performance in Aftersun, but it was Brendan Fraser who took home the award for The Whale.

Despite not winning any awards at the Critics Choice Awards, The Banshees of Inisherin is hotly tipped to win big at this year’s Oscars.

The movie, which was filmed on Inis Mór and Achill Island, also won three major awards at the Golden Globes last week.

Check out all the Critics Choice Awards winners here.