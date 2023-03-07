Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

The Banshees of Inisherin and Bad Sisters lead the nominations at the 2023 IFTAs

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

The nominations for the 2023 Irish Film and Television Awards have been announced.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin led the nominations, with 11 nods.

Meanwhile, Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters picked up a total of 12 nominations.

The IFTAs will take place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on May 7.

They will be broadcast on RTÉ for viewers at home.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Film

  • Aisha
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • God’s Creatures
  • Lakelands
  • Róise & Frank
  • The Wonder

Director

  • Frank Berry – Aisha
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Antonia Campbell Hughes – It Is In Us All
  • Emer Reynolds – Joyride
  • Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In
  • Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank

Script

  • Frank Berry – Aisha
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures
  • Ailbhe Keogan – Joyride
  • Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In
  • Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank

Lead Actor

  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Éanna Hardwicke – Lakelands
  • Liam Neeson – Marlowe
  • Ollie West – The Sparrow
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Lead Actress

  • Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank
  • Danielle Galligan – Lakelands
  • Kelly Gough – Tarrac
  • Seána Kerslake – Ballywalter
  • Zara Devlin – Ann

Supporting Actor – Film

  • Andrew Scott – Catherine Called Birdy
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Colin Farrell – The Batman
  • Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures
  • Pierce Brosnan – Black Adam

Supporting Actress – Film

  • Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures
  • Eileen Walsh – Ann
  • Elaine Cassidy – The Wonder
  • Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Best Drama

  • Bad Sisters
  • Conversations with Friends
  • Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special)
  • Smother
  • The Dry
  • Vikings: Valhalla

Director – Drama

  • Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters
  • Lenny Abrahamson – Conversations with Friends
  • Laura Way – Maxine
  • Aoife McArdle – Severance
  • Dathaí Keane – Smother
  • Paddy Breathnach – The Dry

Script – Drama

  • Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan
  • Conversations with Friends – Mark O’Halloran
  • Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) – Lisa McGee
  • Smother – Kate O’Riordan
  • The Dry – Nancy Harris
  • Top Boy – Ronan Bennett

Lead Actor – Drama

  • Aidan Turner – The Suspect
  • Conleth Hill – Holding
  • Jason O’Mara – Smother
  • Kerr Logan – North Sea Connection
  • Stephen Rea – The English
  • Vinnie McCabe – The Noble Call

Lead Actress – Drama

  • Alison Oliver – Conversations with Friends
  • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
  • Dervla Kirwan – Smother
  • Roisin Gallagher – The Dry
  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
  • Siobhan McSweeney – Holding

Supporting Actor – Drama

  • Brian Gleeson – Bad Sisters
  • Ciarán Hinds – The Dry
  • Daryl McCormack – Bad Sisters
  • Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters
  • Moe Dunford – The Dry
  • Tommy Tiernan – Conversations with Friends

Supporting Actress – Drama

  • Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
  • Brenda Fricker – Holding
  • Eva Birthistle – Bad Sisters
  • Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters
  • Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor
  • Sarah Greene – Bad Sisters

Feature Documentary

  • The Artist & The Wall of Death
  • The Ghost of Richard Harris
  • How To Tell A Secret
  • Million Dollar Pigeons
  • North Circular
  • Nothing Compares

Live-Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Call Me Mommy
  • Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You
  • Lamb
  • Wednesday’s Child
  • You’re Not Home

Animated Short Film

  • Candlelight
  • Dagda’s Harp
  • Red Rabbit
  • Soft Tissue

Cinematography

  • Conversations with Friends – Suzie Lavelle
  • How To Tell A Secret – Eleanor Bowman
  • It Is In Us All – Piers McGrail
  • The Dry – Cathal Watters
  • Vikings: Valhalla – Peter Robertson

Costume Design

  • Aisha – Kathy Strachan
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh
  • Disenchanted – Joan Bergin
  • Enola Holmes 2 – Consolata Boyle
  • Vikings: Valhalla – Susan O’Connor Cave

Production Design

  • Aisha – Tamara Conboy
  • Bad Sisters – Mark Geraghty
  • Mr. Malcolm’s List – Ray Ball
  • Róise & Frank – Padraig O’Neill
  • Vikings: Valhalla – Tom Conroy

Hair & Make-up 

  • Aisha – Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin
  • Mr. Malcolm’s List – Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle
  • The Wonder – Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson
  • Vikings: Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney

Sound

  • Aisha
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Conversations with Friends
  • The Sparrow
  • The Wonder

Original Music

  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Stephen Rennicks
  • Lakelands – Daithí
  • Nothing Compares – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley
  • Róise & Frank – Colm Mac Con Iomaire
  • The Dry – Sarah Lynch

Editing

  • Aisha – Colin Campbell
  • Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
  • Death on the Nile – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
  • Nocebo – Tony Cranstoun
  • Nothing Compares – Mick Mahon

VFX 

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Marlowe
  • Stranger Things
  • The Woman King

Best International Film

  • Aftersun
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • The Fabelmans
  • Top Gun: Maverick
Austin Butler as Elvis

Best International Actor

  • Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All
  • Felix Kammerer – All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Josh O’Connor – Aisha
  • Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Actress

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Emily Watson – God’s Creatures
  • Florence Pugh – The Wonder
  • Letitia Wright – Aisha
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us