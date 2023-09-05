The 2023 National Television Awards: The FULL list of winners

The 2023 National Television Awards took place on Tuesday night.
Comedian Joel Dommett hosted the awards show from The O2 in London.
The NTAs, which celebrate the best of British television from the past year, are voted for by the general public.
Check out the full list of winners below:
New Drama
- Beyond Paradise
- Blue Lights
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Wednesday – WINNER
Reality Competition
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
- SAS: Who Dares Wins
- The Traitors – WINNER
Authored Documentary
- Deborah James : Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now – WINNER
- Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
- Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Returning Drama
- Call the Midwife
- Happy Valley – WINNER
- Stranger Things
- Vera
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec – WINNER
- Bradley Walsh
- Claudia Winkleman
- Martin Lewis
Factual
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs – WINNER
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
- Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
- India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
- Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife
- Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley – WINNER
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Gogglebox – WINNER
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
- The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders – WINNER
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
TV Interview
- Louis Theroux Interviews…
- Piers Morgan Uncensored
- The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
- The Graham Norton Show – WINNER
Serial Drama Performance
- Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
- Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders – WINNER
- Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
- Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
Quiz Game Show
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Richard Osman’s House Of Games
- The 1% Club – WINNER
- The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising Star
- Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
- Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders – WINNER
- Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
- Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop – WINNER
- This Morning
Comedy
- Brassic
- Ghosts
- Ted Lasso
- Young Sheldon – WINNER
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee
