The 2022 National Television Awards: The FULL list of winners

The 2022 National Television Awards took place at London’s OVO Arena in Wembley on Thursday night.

Comedian Joel Dommett hosted the awards show for the second time, after taking over from David Walliams last year.

The NTAs, which celebrate the best of British television from the past year, are voted for by the general public.

Check out the full list of winners below:

New Drama

* Heart Stopper

* This Is Going To Hurt

* Time

* Trigger Point (WINNER)

Talent Show

* Britain’s Got Talent

* RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

* Strictly Come Dancing (WINNER)

* The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

* Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

* Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek (WINNER)

* Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

* Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

* Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Returning Drama

* Bridgerton

* Call the Midwife

* Peaky Blinders (WINNER)

* The Split

TV Presenter

* Alison Hammond

* Ant & Dec (WINNER)

* Bradley Walsh

* Graham Norton

Factual Entertainment

* Clarkson’s Farm

* Gogglebox (WINNER)

* Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

* The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

* Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders (WINNER)

* Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton

* Nicola Walker as Hannah in The Split

* Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

* Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

* I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (WINNER)

* Taskmaster

* The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

* Coronation Street

* EastEnders

* Emmerdale (WINNER)

* Neighbours

Expert

* Jay Blades

* Kaleb Cooper

* Martin Lewis (WINNER)

* Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

* Gillian Wright as Jean Slater in EastEnders

* Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale (WINNER)

* Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla in Emmerdale

* Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders

Quiz Game Show

* Beat the Chasers (WINNER)

* In For A Penny

* Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

* The 1% Club

Rising Star

* Charitha Chandran as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton

* Joe Locke as Charlie Spring in Heartstopper

* Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper

* Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street (WINNER)

Daytime

* Loose Women

* The Chase

* The Repair Shop

* This Morning (WINNER)

Comedy

* After Life (WINNER)

* Derry Girls

* Not Going Out

* Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

* Anton Du Beke (WINNER)

* David Walliams

* Mo Gilligan

* RuPaul

Special Recognition Award – Lenny Henry