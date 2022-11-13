The 2022 MTV EMAs: The FULL list of winners

The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday night.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora hosted this year’s awards show live from Dusseldorf in Germany.

Check out the full list of winners below (updating live):

Best Song

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Best Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

Best Collaboration

WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

Tiësto, Ava Max – “The Motto”

Best Live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

WINNER – Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Best Pop

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Best New

WINNER: Seventeen

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best K-Pop

WINNER: Lisa

Blackpink

BTS

Itzy

Seventeen

Twice Let's hear it for your #MTVEMA winner for Best K-Pop, LISA!!!💞 pic.twitter.com/BRlhi7DvcH — MTV (@MTV) November 13, 2022

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rock

WINNER: Muse

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers The winner for Best Rock goes to @muse! 🤘🎸🥁#MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/Smm8KC9TQG — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022

Best Alternative

WINNER: Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

Best R&B

WINNER – Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Longform Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”

Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Video For Good

WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – “2step”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best PUSH

Nessa Barrett

WINNER: Seventeen

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox