The 2022 MTV EMAs: The FULL list of winners

The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday night.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora hosted this year’s awards show live from Dusseldorf in Germany.
Check out the full list of winners below (updating live):
Best Song
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Best Video
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Best Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
Best Collaboration
WINNER: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto, Ava Max – “The Motto”
Best Live
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
WINNER – Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
We’re good and we’re feeling alright after @davidguetta and @beberexha’s opened the #MTVEMA Awards! pic.twitter.com/0e6aQyFBel
— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Best Pop
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Best New
WINNER: Seventeen
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best K-Pop
WINNER: Lisa
Blackpink
BTS
Itzy
Seventeen
Twice
Let's hear it for your #MTVEMA winner for Best K-Pop, LISA!!!💞 pic.twitter.com/BRlhi7DvcH
— MTV (@MTV) November 13, 2022
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Electronic
WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Best Hip Hop
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rock
WINNER: Muse
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
The winner for Best Rock goes to @muse! 🤘🎸🥁#MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/Smm8KC9TQG
— MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022
Best Alternative
WINNER: Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
Best R&B
WINNER – Chlöe
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Longform Video
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
Rosalía – Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Video For Good
WINNER: Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Ed Sheeran ft. Lil Baby – “2step”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P*ssy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
Biggest Fans
WINNER: BTS
Blackpink
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best PUSH
Nessa Barrett
WINNER: Seventeen
Mae Muller
Gayle
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse Performance
WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox