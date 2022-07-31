The 2022 Love Island finalists have been revealed.

On Friday night, the five remaining couples were asked to vote for the two couples that they thought were the least compatible.

Indiyah and Dami received no votes, which meant they automatically went through to Monday night’s final.

Ekin-Su and Davide received four votes, Luca and Gemma received three, Paige and Adam received two, and Andrew and Tasha received one.

All four couples were therefore vulnerable, and it was up to the public to decide which Islanders were sent home and which would go through to the final.

Paige and Adam received the least amount of public votes, meaning they missed out on a spot in the final.

The 2022 Love Island finalists are:

Davide and Ekin-Su

Luca and Gemma

Andrew and Tasha

Dami and Indiyah

The Love Island final takes place on Monday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

