The 2 Johnnies apologise after backlash over ‘offensive’ social media post

The 2 Johnnies have apologised after backlash over an “offensive” social media post.

The comedy duo, made up of John O’Brien and John McMahon, came under fire after uploading a “sexist” and “derogatory” video online.

In the since-deleted clip, which was shared on social media ahead of the pair’s RTÉ 2FM radio show last Monday, the Tipperary natives read and discussed crude slogans on car stickers sent by listeners of their podcast.

Among the slogans discussed were: “Tyres are like women, no good unless they are squealing” and “She’s not a princess, she’s a sl*t”.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said the comments made by The 2 Johnnies’ in the post were “blatantly sexist.”

She said: “Our national broadcaster has an important role to play in leading national debates and framing the discussion.”

“It is therefore disappointing, and alarming, that 2FM could not even bring itself to mildly criticise two of its broadcasters for promoting blatantly sexist material.”

The Cork South-West TD said the remarks which objectify and demean women “contribute to a toxic culture in our society which women feel unsafe.”

She added: “Dressing these remarks up as banter or jokes does nothing to dull their damaging impact. 2FM has a choice to make – does it wish to make clear that it abhors sexist and misogynistic comments or does it want to remain silent and implicitly stand over them? “

“Its listeners, especially its female listeners, would like to know.”

The 2 Johnnies have since issued an apology, saying in a statement: “We would like to apologise for the content which appeared on our social media, these posts were offensive and should never have been published.”

“This is not who we are nor what we stand for. We aim to do better in the future, we are not perfect and we are learning all the time.”

The pair did not feature in their radio slot this afternoon.