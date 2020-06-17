The incidents occurred between 2001 and 2003

That 70s Show actor Daniel Masterson charged with ‘forcibly raping three women’

Actor Daniel Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003.

The US actor, who is best known for playing the role of Steven Hyde in That 70s Show was charged on Wednesday by the LA District Attorney.

Daniel, 44, was charged with three counts of rape by “force or fear”, according to the DA’s office.

According to multiple reports a warrant for his arrest was filed on Tuesday.

The actor was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, according to the complaint.

In April 2003, he is also alleged to have raped a 28-year-old woman and sometime between October and December of that year he is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman who he had invited to his home in the Hollywood Hills.

The prosecutor of the case has said that all of the alleged crimes took place at the his home.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also declined to file sexual assault charges against Daniel in two other cases.

One because of insufficient evidence and the other because of statute of limitations for the alleged crime.

