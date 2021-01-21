Thalia Heffernan responds to speculation she’s had ‘work done’

Thalia Heffernan has responded to speculation she’s had “work done” on her face.

Taking part in a new trend on Instagram, the 25-year-old asked her followers to share their assumptions about her.

After a follower said people assume she’s had work done, the model set the record straight.

Thalia replied: “No, I haven’t had work done. People love to assume, as my lips are actually uneven.”

“This is because I had an accident when I was 9 and have a lump of scar tissue as a result.”

Sharing an old photo of her injured lip, the influencer explained: “I was so lucky that when it happened there was a plastic surgeon on duty who stitched me up.”

“I was in Spain on an exchange and 48 hours in I ended up in A&E. I fell over my own foot. Told you I was awkward.”

The Dublin native, who has been modelling since she was 15, also opened up about being “slagged” in school for being tall.

After a follower assumed she’s “always loved” her height, Thalia replied: “False, sadly. I used to be slagged a lot as a kid and I found it hard not to listen to the negativity.”

“I was definitely a lanky, awkward, chubby cheeked kid who was prone to plenty of taunting so I struggled with that.”

“I grew to understand I’m lucky, but still sometimes wish I wasn’t my height. Sure, other days then I wish I was taller so it changes day by day,” she added.