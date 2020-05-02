Thalia Heffernan and Ryan McShane raise money for vital charity by hosting virtual dance class

Thalia Heffernan and Ryan McShane has helped raise money for a vital charity by hosting a virtual dance class.

The couple, who met while filming Dancing With The Stars back in 2017, hosted a live Salsa lesson on Instagram – and encouraged viewers to donate to the Mater Foundation, to support frontline staff in the fight against Covid-19.

They were originally planning to host the dance class on Zoom, but changed it to Instagram Live due to some technical difficulties.

Before they went live, Thalia wrote on Instagram: “Ry and I have been thinking of ideas for a while now to both entertain ourselves, share our love of dancing (particularly together) and help those who are fighting the hardest fight at the minute on the front line.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThaliaAngelHeffernan (@thaliaheffernan) on Apr 28, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

“Join us, this Friday May 1st at 7PM on Zoom for a 40 minute Salsa lesson. Get dolled up, drag your brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, mums, dads, roommates – whoever you’re isolating with! And have a drink and a dance with us!”

“All we ask is for you to donate whatever you may have to: www.materfoundation.ie Whatever amount you see fit we would really appreciate. If you aren’t in a position to donate, you’re still welcome to join us,” Thalia continued.

“Let’s get up and have some fun while doing some good for those who need it. We can’t thank those on the frontline enough, whatever we can give as a result of a fun Friday night boogie will make us feel like staying at home is doing some good!!”

A huge number of people tuned in for Thalia and Ryan’s Salsa lesson, and it will be available to watch for another few hours on Thalia’s Instagram Story.

After completing their virtual dance class, Thalia wrote on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone who tuned into our salsa class and donated to @materfoundation, the full lesson is still available for 24hr on my stories if you want to get your steps in in the living room 🔥 you can also still donate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThaliaAngelHeffernan (@thaliaheffernan) on May 1, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT

