Tess Daly shares sweet photo from her and Vernon Kay’s wedding vows renewal

The couple exchanged vows for a second time in 2015

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Vernon Kay and his wife Tess Daly | Lia Toby/WENN.com

Tess Daly has shared a sweet photo from her and Vernon Kay’s wedding vows renewal.

On Saturday night’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here, Vernon recalled how he surprised Tess with a vow renewal in France “about five years ago”.

Taking to Instagram after the episode aired, Tess shared a previously unseen photo from their special day.

She wrote: “So sweet listening to Vern recount the story of surprising me with renewing our vows. Here’s a picture from that special day ❤️☺️💫”.

 

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

The wedding renewal came after their marriage was rocked by Vernon’s sexting scandal.

Back in 2010, the father-of-two was accused of sexting Page 3 model Rhian Sugden.

After the scandal erupted, the Family Fortunes host publicly apologised to his wife Tess, and their daughters Phoebe and Amber.

Speaking to his I’m A Celeb campmate Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon recalled his wedding vow renewals: “I booked a weekend in our favourite hotel in the South of France and I spoke to her [Tess’] stylist at the time and I said I needed four dresses.”

Giovanna said, “So Tess did not know anything?” and Vernon replied, “No, she didn’t know anything.”

“I gave her a card and it said congratulations on your second wedding day and I said we’re going to renew our vows. She said ‘I’ve got nothing to wear’ and I said ‘pick one’.”

“We went to reception and her Mum, my parents, the kids and my brother were waiting and she was like ‘oh my god’ – we had such a lovely day,” he added.

Vernon Kay and wife Tess Daly | Lia Toby/WENN.com

