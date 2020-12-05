Tess Daly reveals how much weight Vernon Kay lost in the I’m A Celeb camp

The TV presenter spent three weeks in the camp

Tess Daly reveals how much weight Vernon Kay lost in the I’m...

Tess Daly has revealed her husband Vernon Kay lost a whopping 30lb during his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The TV presenter shed over two stone in just 21 days, as the campmates were restricted to rice and beans every day, apart from their main meal in the evenings.

Taking to Instagram today, Tess told fans she was stocking up on Vernon’s favourite foods before he returns home.

The Strictly Come Dancing host wrote: “Vern told me he’s lost 30lb in weight! So I’ve been shopping to get some of his fave foods ready for his return…”

“Mostly meat, chocolate and of course his favourite Yorkshire Tea bags.”

The 46-year-old came third during the show’s live final on Friday night, losing out to Giovanna Fletcher – who was crowned Queen of the Castle.

After the show, Tess posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram.

She wrote: “LOVE YOU VERN ❤️🌟 What a rollercoaster… he went in wanting to make us proud, and he made us beyond proud!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

“He’s a winner in our eyes and we’re just chuffed to have him home! But that cashmere blanket’s going straight in the wash… 😂😂😂.”

“Huge congratulations to @mrsgifletcher👸🏼 and a massive thank YOU for posting, voting, phoning and cheering him on all the way… the support has been overwhelming, we are stunned and so grateful xxx.”