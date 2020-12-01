Tess Daly admits she’s ‘barely slept’ since Vernon Kay entered I’m A Celeb camp

The couple have been married since 2003

Tess Daly has admitted she’s “barely slept” since Vernon Kay entered the I’m A Celeb camp.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, who married Vernon back in 2003, has revealed she’s been worried sick about her husband over the past few weeks.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, the 51-year-old said: “He is doing brilliantly and it’s lovely watching him but it’s nerve-wracking, it really is.”

“I worry about him being cold, not eating. Honestly, I have barely slept. I don’t think I have slept more than five or six hours since he has been in there.”

“Oh my goodness, it feels like he has been away forever. I think about him every moment of every day and I watch him every night…”

“The other day I woke up dreaming I was doing a challenge with Claudia [Winkleman]. It involved snakes and being underground and it was terrifying…”

“I am living and breathing it every step of the way but loving it. I have laughed with them and cried with them.”

Tess said she’s been watching the show every night with their daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11.

She said: “They love it. Phoebe, our sixteen year old, watches it every night with me. Amber, who is 11, isn’t allowed to stay up that late because obviously it is school nights a lot of the time…”

“On a Friday night she is allowed to, so she did see it when he said ‘hello’. I looked at their faces and they just lit up.”

“They miss him, they haven’t seen him for four and a half weeks now because they were isolating for two weeks before going in.”

The news comes after Vernon recently revealed that they renewed their wedding vows in 2015, after their marriage was rocked by his sexting scandal.

Back in 2010, the Family Fortunes host was accused of sexting Page 3 model Rhian Sugden.

After the scandal erupted, the father-of-two publicly apologised to his wife Tess, and their daughters Phoebe and Amber.

During an episode of I’m A Celeb, Vernon recalled how he surprised Tess with a vow renewal in France “about five years ago”.

Speaking to campmate Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon said: “I booked a weekend in our favourite hotel in the South of France and I spoke to her [Tess’] stylist at the time and I said I needed four dresses.”

Giovanna said, “So Tess did not know anything?” and Vernon replied, “No, she didn’t know anything.”

“I gave her a card and it said congratulations on your second wedding day and I said we’re going to renew our vows. She said ‘I’ve got nothing to wear’ and I said ‘pick one’.”

“We went to reception and her Mum, my parents, the kids and my brother were waiting and she was like ‘oh my god’ – we had such a lovely day,” he added.

Tess later shared a photo from their vow renewal on Instagram, and described it as a “special day”.