Terrorism case against Kneecap star Mo Chara adjourned in the UK

Kneecap’s Liam Óg Ó hAannaidh, otherwise known as Mo Chara, returned to court in London today over an alleged terrorism offence.

The 27-year-old Belfast-native was accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation in the UK, during a gig in the O2 Forum, Kentish Town on November 21.

The hearing took place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where hundreds of people turned out to support the musician, who was joined by his bandmates Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Westminster Magistrates Court ahead of a second appearance by a member of the rap trio Kneecap. Mo Chara is accused of supporting a proscribed terror organisation by displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig in November last year.… pic.twitter.com/niip8Zg2eD — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 20, 2025

Ó hAannaidh was charged back in May under the Terrorism Act, under which it is a criminal offence to display an article in a way “which arouses reasonable suspicion that someone is a supporter of a proscribed organisation”.

His legal team are seeking to throw the case out, as they have argued that the charge was brought outside the six-month limit from when the offence was alleged to have occurred.

Defence lawyers said it was brought a day after the six-month limit for such charges. However prosecutors have claimed the charge was brought exactly within the time limit.

After a brief hearing today, Judge Paul Goldspring adjourned the case until September 26th.

Therefore, Mo Chara was released on unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

Hundreds of protestors turned out to support the Kneecap star, with fans holding “Free Mo Chara” signs and waving Palestine and Irish flags outside the court.

Before the hearing, the Met Police issued a warning to protestors on social media, writing: “We’ve imposed Public Order Act conditions to prevent serious disruption being caused by a protest outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

“Protest in support of Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh and aligned causes must remain in the red area. Any stage must be erected in the green area.”

In response to their statement on social media, Kneecap said that it “massively appreciates the support of what we know are the majority of the public, who can see this farce for what it is”.

In May, it was announced that the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terror officers would investigate online videos showing the trio calling for the death of British MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah.”

In a three-part statement, Kneecap stated they “rejected the charge” and said they will continue to defend themselves.

The statement read: “14,000 babies are about to die of starvation in Gaza, with food sent by the world sitting on the other side of a wall, and once again the British establishment is focused on us.”

“We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves. This is political policing. This is a carnival of distraction. We are not the story. Genocide is.”

“As they profit from genocide, they use an ‘anti-terror law’ against us for displaying a flag thrown on stage.”

“A charge not serious enough to even warrant their ‘crown court’, instead a court that doesn’t have a jury. What’s the objective?”

The group condemned the British government, accusing them of restricting their ability to travel, speak to young people across the road and prosecuting artists who “dare to speak out.”

They concluded the statement, saying: “We stand proudly with the people. You stand complicit with the war criminals. We are on the right side of history. You are not. We will fight you in court. We will win. Free Palestine.”